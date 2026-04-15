Egypt vs. New Zealand Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Egypt will face New Zealand in their second Group G matchup of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FS1.
Egypt has played the second-most World Cup matches without a win (eight), and New Zealand has played the third-most (seven).
In its opener, Egypt led group favorite Belgium for a good portion of the match. After scoring first, it was able to hold 46% of possession and only got outshot 15-14, but gave up a late goal as the match ended 1-1.
Egypt is back for a fourth World Cup after missing out in 2022, and it is trying to escape the group for the first time.
Meanwhile, New Zealand led Iran twice in the opener but could not hang on as it settled for a 2-2 draw.
Elijah Just led the way with two goals, becoming the first player from New Zealand to score twice in a World Cup match.
New Zealand had 51% possession against Iran, the first time its had the majority of possession in a World Cup match. It also had 14 shots, its second most ever in the World Cup.
Let’s check out the odds for the Egypt vs. New Zealand Group H matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 21.
Mohamed Salah is +120 to score against New Zealand (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images).
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Egypt vs. New Zealand Odds
Moneyline
- Egypt: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
- New Zealand: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)
- Draw: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Spread
- Egypt -0.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
- New Zealand +0.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
- Under: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)
Egypt vs. New Zealand Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
According to management, I’ve gotta have a bet here. I’ll go with a shots prop, as Marmoush had five in the opener against Belgium, and he will again look to put the ball on net whenever he gets a chance. Take Onar Marmoush 4+ shots.
How to Watch Egypt vs. New Zealand
- When: Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Mohamed Salah: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
- Omar Marmoush: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
- Mostafa Ziko: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
- Trézéguet: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
- Chris Wood: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Tie No Bet
- Egypt: -480 (bet $10 to win $12.08 total)
- New Zealand: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)
- No: -156 (bet $10 to win $16.41 total)
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