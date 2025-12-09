2026 World Cup Draw On FOX Was Most-Watched In U.S. English-Language TV History

It was a record-setting FIFA World Cup draw for FOX.

With 1.23 million viewers tuned into FOX's broadcast of The Final Draw on Friday, it became the most-watched Final Draw in English-language TV history in the U.S.

The average of 1.23 million viewers is up +242% from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw on FS1 on April 1, 2022(12 p.m. ET with 360,000 viewers). The broadcast peaked in the 1:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET quarter-hour with 1,358,000 viewers.

FOX's preshow drew in 913,000 viewers, up +813% from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw Preshow on FS1, and the postshow raked in 710,000 viewers, up +473% from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw Postshow on FS1.

The Final Draw placed all 48 teams participating in next summer's FIFA World Cup into their respective groups. The United States, one of the three host nations, was placed into Group D with Paraguay, Australia and a country to be named later.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will broadcast on FOX starting June 11, 2026.