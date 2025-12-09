2026 World Cup Draw On FOX Was Most-Watched In U.S. English-Language TV History
It was a record-setting FIFA World Cup draw for FOX.
With 1.23 million viewers tuned into FOX's broadcast of The Final Draw on Friday, it became the most-watched Final Draw in English-language TV history in the U.S.
The average of 1.23 million viewers is up +242% from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw on FS1 on April 1, 2022(12 p.m. ET with 360,000 viewers). The broadcast peaked in the 1:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET quarter-hour with 1,358,000 viewers.
FOX's preshow drew in 913,000 viewers, up +813% from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw Preshow on FS1, and the postshow raked in 710,000 viewers, up +473% from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Draw Postshow on FS1.
The Final Draw placed all 48 teams participating in next summer's FIFA World Cup into their respective groups. The United States, one of the three host nations, was placed into Group D with Paraguay, Australia and a country to be named later.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will broadcast on FOX starting June 11, 2026.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2026 World Cup Draw Results: Ranking All 12 Groups From Easiest To Toughest
USA at World Cup 2026: Group Stage Schedule, Path to Final, 4th of July Game
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage, Group Winner Odds
2026 World Cup Draw: The Two Best Players in All 12 Groups
2026 World Cup Matches in Los Angeles: Start Times, Dates, Locations
-
2026 World Cup Draw Winners and Losers: Why USA Should Be Thrilled
Which Group is the 2026 World Cup Group of Death?
Every Player To Win the World Cup and MLS Cup: Lionel Messi Headlines List
-
2026 World Cup Draw Results: Ranking All 12 Groups From Easiest To Toughest
USA at World Cup 2026: Group Stage Schedule, Path to Final, 4th of July Game
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage, Group Winner Odds
2026 World Cup Draw: The Two Best Players in All 12 Groups
2026 World Cup Matches in Los Angeles: Start Times, Dates, Locations
-
2026 World Cup Draw Winners and Losers: Why USA Should Be Thrilled
Which Group is the 2026 World Cup Group of Death?
Every Player To Win the World Cup and MLS Cup: Lionel Messi Headlines List