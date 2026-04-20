FIFA Men's World Cup
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 27, 2026 9:30 a.m. ET

DR Congo and Uzbekistan are set to face off in their final Group K match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium on FS1. 

This will be the first competitive match between the two nations. 

DR Congo got its first World Cup goal and first World Cup point in a surprising 1-1 draw with Portugal in its opener. It followed that result with another hard-fought match before giving up a late goal and falling 1-0 to Colombia on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia in its opener and then 5-0 to Portugal on Tuesday, becoming the fifth straight AFC debutant to lose its first two matches. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan Group F matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 27.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Cedric Bakambu is +170 to score against Uzbekistan (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images).

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Odds

Moneyline

  • DR Congo: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
  • Uzbekistan: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
  • Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spread 

  • DR Congo -0.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
  • Uzbekistan +0.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
  • Under: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Congo needs a win to advance, while Uzbekistan has been eliminated. We saw Portugal pour in five against Uzbekistan last time out, and while Congo does not have the scoring ability of Portugal, it would be surprising if it didn’t get a goal. And with a bit of open gym here, don’t be surprised if Cannavaro’s squad goes home with a goal here as well. Take Both Teams to Score — Yes (-105).  
 

How to Watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • DR Congo: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)
  • Uzbekistan: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
  • No: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
 
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