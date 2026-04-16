Colombia vs. DR Congo Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Colombia and DR Congo will face off in their second Group K match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Guadalajara Stadium on FS1.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

Colombia won its World Cup opener against Uzbekistan 3-1 last Wednesday.

Colombia eased into the match as it only had one shot in the game's first half hour. However, Los Cafeteros ramped up the pressure, taking six shots and scoring once in the next 15 minutes before halftime.

Luis Díaz was at the forefront of Colombia's attack, hitting a post, assisting on Daniel Muñoz’s goal, and then scoring Colombia’s second goal. Díaz became the second Colombian with a goal and an assist in a World Cup match.

Meanwhile, DR Congo forced a stunning 1-1 draw against Portugal in its first World Cup match since 1974.

Despite having only 25% of the possession, the lowest of any team in the first set of group games, DR Congo outshot Portugal 8-7. Its strong defensive performance spearheaded its unexpected draw and a dream start to the tournament.

Can the Leopards carry that momentum over and force another upset?

Let’s check out the odds for the Colombia vs. DR Congo Group K matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 23.

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Luis Díaz is +185 to score against DR Congo (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images).

Colombia vs. DR Congo Odds

Moneyline

Colombia : -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

DR Congo : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spread

Colombia -0.5: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

DR Congo +0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

Under: -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)

Colombia vs. DR Congo Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Congo managed a shock draw against Portugal in the opener, and it will look to employ a similar strategy here — absorb shots, maybe steal a point and, with a result against Uzbekistan, advance to the knockout round. Colombia have its sights set on winning the group and will fire away in hopes of taking all three points. Take Colombia Over 14.5 Shots.

How to Watch Colombia vs. DR Congo

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Colombia : -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

DR Congo: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Both Teams to Score