Brazil vs. Scotland Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Brazil and Scotland will meet in the Group C finale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Miami Stadium on FOX.

Both nations are poised to reach the knockout stage. However, Scotland needs to avoid a blowout loss in the group finale in order to advance.

After an opening 1-1 draw with Morocco, Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 on Friday to move atop Group C. Brazil only outshot Haiti 8-7, but it created high-value chances, with an average shot quality of 0.2 xG, which is about twice the tournament average.

For the first time at this tournament, Neymar will be available in this match.

Meanwhile, Scotland could advance past the group stage for the first time in its nine World Cup appearances. The Tartan Army opened its World Cup with a 1-0 win over Haiti before falling 1-0 against Morocco.

Let’s check out the odds for the Brazil vs. Scotland Group C matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Vinicius Junior is (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Brazil vs. Scotland Odds

Moneyline

Brazil : -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

Scotland : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Draw: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Spread

Brazil -1.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Scotland +1.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Brazil vs. Scotland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Scotland need at least a point here to advance. I just don’t know if they can get it. Brazil too will be focused on goal differential to secure the top spot in the group, which they need a win to help secure. No Raphinha for Brazil also is a bit of a problem. I also don’t hate under 2.5 total goals here, but take "no" on both teams to score (-165).

How to Watch Brazil vs. Scotland

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Brazil : -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Scotland: +560 (bet $10 to win $66 total)

Both Teams to Score