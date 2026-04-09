Brazil vs. Morocco Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Brazil and Morocco are set for a top-tier 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C showdown on June 13, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium on FOX.

The last time the World Cup was held in the United States, Brazil lifted the trophy. That 1994 win gave them a then-record fourth title, and after adding another in 2002, they have more than any other nation.

Brazil qualified for the World Cup by finishing fifth in the 10-team table in South American qualifying. However, if it weren't for the expanded format, Brazil would have been lingering in danger on a tough path via the intercontinental playoffs.

The Seleção come into the tournament on fire, winning three straight friendlies against Croatia (3-1), Panama (6-2) and Egypt (2-1).

However, Brazil will be without its all-time leading goalscorer as Neymar Jr. is out in this opening match.

Morocco is coming off a historic breakthrough at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where it finished fourth and defeated powerhouses Belgium and Portugal, while also earning a draw against Spain.

They secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup by winning Group E of the CAF qualifying competition. Morocco finished with a perfect record, securing their spot with two matchdays to spare.

The Atlas Lions also come into the tournament in great form, beating Burundi and Madagascar by a combined score of 9-0, before drawing a very solid Norway team 1-1 last Sunday.

Can Morocco continue its World Cup brilliance from 2022? Or will Brazil get off to a great start in its chase for a sixth trophy?

Let’s check out the odds for the Brazil vs. Morocco Group C matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 12.

Vinícius Júnior is +195 to score in Brazil's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Morocco (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images).

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Brazil vs. Morocco Odds

Moneyline

Brazil : -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Morocco : +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Spread

Brazil -0.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Morocco +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Brazil vs. Morocco Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

This is the only group stage match to feature two teams ranked in the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings, making it a tough one to call. Brazil has stars all over its squad like Viní Júnior and Raphinha, but are still finding their form under new manager, Carlo Ancelotti. Morocco is unbeaten in its last five matches and shocked the world with a run to the semifinals in 2022. Expect these two teams to draw.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Morocco

When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports , FOX Sports App

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Brazil : -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Morocco: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Both Teams to Score