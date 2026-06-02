Brazil vs. Morocco: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Brazil and Morocco meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey.
Brazil, ranked sixth by FIFA, are appearing at their 23rd World Cup, with their best finish a record five championships (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). Morocco enter Group C ranked seventh by FIFA, appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a fourth-place run in 2022 — when they became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Brazil vs. Morocco
- When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Brazil vs. Morocco Odds
Brazil World Cup Schedule
- June 13, 2026: Watch Brazil vs Morocco - New York New Jersey Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 19, 2026: Watch Brazil vs Haiti - Philadelphia Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- June 24, 2026: Watch Scotland vs Brazil - Miami Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
Morocco World Cup Schedule
- June 13, 2026: Watch Brazil vs Morocco - New York New Jersey Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 19, 2026: Watch Scotland vs Morocco - Boston Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 24, 2026: Watch Morocco vs Haiti - Atlanta Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Brazil vs. Morocco and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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