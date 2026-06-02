Brazil vs. Morocco: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Brazil and Morocco meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey.

Brazil, ranked sixth by FIFA, are appearing at their 23rd World Cup, with their best finish a record five championships (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). Morocco enter Group C ranked seventh by FIFA, appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a fourth-place run in 2022 — when they became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Morocco

When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports , FOX Sports App

Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Alexi Lalas and David Mosse dive into the LOADED Group C up next! Heavyweight Brazil will battle Morocco for the top of the group. But don’t count out Scott McTominay and the Scots either. What is the latest on Neymar’s health? Can Vini Jr carry Brazil to a World Cup title? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #zillow

Brazil vs. Morocco Odds

Brazil World Cup Schedule

Morocco World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Brazil vs. Morocco and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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