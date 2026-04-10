Australia vs. Türkiye Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Australia and Türkiye will face each other in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FS1.

This is Australia's sixth straight World Cup appearance. In the last five, they've been eliminated in the group stage three times and in the Round of 16 twice, including the 2022 tournament in Qatar where they lost to the eventual champion in Argentina.

Australia finished second behind Japan in Asian qualifying, even though it didn’t lose to the Samurai Blue in either meeting. Its only loss during the group stage came against Bahrain.

The Socceroos enter the tournament after a 1-1 draw against Switzerland and 1-0 defeat to Mexico in two preparation friendlies leading up to the World Cup.

On the other hand, this is Türkiye's first World Cup appearance in 24 years, having last qualified in 2002 where they took home the bronze medal.

Türkiye booked its place at the 2026 World Cup after finishing second behind Spain in UEFA Group E, and then advancing through the UEFA playoffs. They sealed qualification with a 1-0 win over Kosovo in the final.

Türkiye has carried over its momentum from the final, winning two recent friendlies against North Macedonia and Venezuela by a combined score of 5-2.

Arda Güler is +260 to score in Türkiye's opening World Cup match against Australia (Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images).

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Australia vs. Türkiye Odds

Moneyline

Australia : +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Türkiye : -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Spread

Türkiye -0.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Australia +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Australia vs. Türkiye Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Behind Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), and Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter Milan), Türkiye boasts its most talented roster ever. While Australia is participating in its sixth straight World Cup, the Socceroos don't have the same firepower. Back Türkiye to win.

How to Watch Australia vs. Türkiye

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Australia : +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Türkiye: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

Both Teams to Score