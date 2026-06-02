Australia vs. Türkiye: How to Watch , TV Channel, Live Stream

Australia and Türkiye meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC.

Australia, ranked 27th by FIFA, are appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 run in both 2006 and 2022. Türkiye enter Group D ranked 23rd by FIFA, appearing at their third World Cup, with their best finish a remarkable third-place result in 2002.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Australia vs. Türkiye

Group D Preview: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have reached the United States of America’s group, Group D, in their series previewing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The duo focuses on the USA’s opponents starting with Paraguay. What makes Miguel Almirón and company dangerous? Same for Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız & Türkiye? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Australia vs. Türkiye Odds

Australia World Cup Schedule

Türkiye World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Australia vs. Türkiye and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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