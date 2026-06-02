Australia vs. Türkiye: How to Watch , TV Channel, Live Stream
Australia and Türkiye meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC.
Australia, ranked 27th by FIFA, are appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 run in both 2006 and 2022. Türkiye enter Group D ranked 23rd by FIFA, appearing at their third World Cup, with their best finish a remarkable third-place result in 2002.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Australia vs. Türkiye
- When: Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. ET
- Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group D Preview: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye
Australia vs. Türkiye Odds
Australia World Cup Schedule
- June 14, 2026: Watch Australia vs Türkiye - BC Place Vancouver (12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT)
- June 19, 2026: Watch USA vs Australia - Seattle Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- June 25, 2026: Watch Paraguay vs Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)
Türkiye World Cup Schedule
- June 13, 2026: Watch Australia vs Türkiye - BC Place Vancouver (12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT)
- June 19, 2026: Watch Türkiye vs Paraguay - San Franciscio Bay Area Stadium (12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT)
- June 25, 2026: Watch Türkiye vs USA - Los Angeles Stadium (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Australia vs. Türkiye and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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