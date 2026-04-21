2026 FIFA World Cup: Every Golden Boot Winner, Awarded to Tournament's Top Scorer

While lifting the trophy is the ultimate goal of every player at every FIFA World Cup, the tournament also presents individual honors that immortalize a player's personal performance.

Among these awards, the Golden Ball recognizes the best overall player and the Golden Glove celebrates the premier goalkeeper, but for the world's most clinical finishers, the Golden Boot remains the most prestigious individual prize.

The Golden Boot was officially inaugurated as the "Golden Shoe" in 1982, though FIFA has retroactively recognized top scorers dating back to the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Regardless of the era, each of the following top-goal scorers consistently found the back of the net with the pressure of the entire world watching.

1930: Guillermo Stábile, Argentina (8 goals)

(Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Remarkably, Stábile didn't even start Argentina’s first match, only entering the lineup after a teammate's injury. He went on to score a hat-trick on his debut and finished the inaugural tournament with eight goals in just four games, including one in the final.

1934: Oldřich Nejedlý, Czechoslovakia (5 goals)

Nejedlý was the creative spark of the Czechoslovakian side that reached the final. While he was credited with only four goals for decades, FIFA officially awarded him a fifth in 2006, confirming his status as the undisputed leading marksman of the Italian tournament.

1938: Leônidas, Brazil (7 goals)

Nicknamed the "Black Diamond," Leônidas was a pioneer of the bicycle kick and a true entertainer. He scored seven times in France, including a hat-trick in a chaotic 6–5 win over Poland, though he was controversially rested for the semifinal loss against Italy.

1950: Ademir, Brazil (8 goals)

In the first World Cup due to a twelve-year hiatus following the onset of World War II, Ademir delighted the home crowds in Brazil with eight goals. His clinical finishing led Brazil to the final match at the Maracanã, though his individual triumph was overshadowed by losing the title to Uruguay.

1954: Sándor Kocsis, Hungary (11 goals)

(Photo by dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images)

As the spearhead of the "Magical Magyars," Kocsis earned the nickname "The Golden Head" for his incredible aerial ability. He scored 11 goals in just five matches—including two hat-tricks—making him the first player to reach double-digit goals in a single tournament.

1958: Just Fontaine, France (13 goals)

(Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Just Fontaine set a record in Sweden that will likely never be broken: 13 goals in a single World Cup. What makes it more impressive is that Fontaine played the entire tournament in a pair of borrowed boots after his own had worn out.

1962: Six-Way Tie (4 goals each)

(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The 1962 tournament in Chile and won by Brazil featured the most crowded leaderboard in history. Flórián Albert (Hungary), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Garrincha (Brazil), Vavá (Brazil; pictured above), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), and Leonel Sánchez (Chile) all finished with four goals in a tournament defined by its defensive physicality.

1966: Eusébio, Portugal (9 goals)

(Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The "Black Panther" arrived in England and immediately lived up to his reputation as one of the world's best. Eusébio scored nine times, including a legendary four-goal performance to rescue Portugal from a 3–0 deficit against North Korea in the quarterfinals.

1970: Gerd Müller, West Germany (10 goals)

(Photo by dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"Der Bomber" was the ultimate predator, scoring 10 goals in Mexico through sheer instinct and positioning. His tally included back-to-back hat-tricks in the group stage, though his most famous goal was the extra-time winner that knocked out defending champions England.

1974: Grzegorz Lato, Poland (7 goals)

(Photo by /picture alliance via Getty Images)

While the tournament was dominated by the "Total Football" of the Netherlands, it was the rapid Polish winger Grzegorz Lato who topped the charts. He scored seven goals in West Germany, including the winner in the third-place match against Brazil, to secure Poland’s best-ever finish.

1978: Mario Kempes, Argentina (6 goals)

(Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"El Matador" was the heartbeat of Argentina’s first World Cup title. After failing to score in the first group stage, Kempes exploded for six goals in the final three games, including two in the final against the Netherlands to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

1982: Paolo Rossi, Italy (6 goals)

05 July 1982 Barcelona - FIFA World Cup - Brazil v Italy - Paolo Rossi of Italy (photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images)

After starting the tournament slowly following a long suspension, Rossi exploded into life during the second group stage. He famously scored a hat-trick to knock out a legendary Brazil side, followed it with a brace in the semifinal, and netted the opener in the final as Italy defeated West Germany 3–1 to claim their third title.

1986: Gary Lineker, England (6 goals)

(Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker became the first Englishman to win the award, scoring all six of his goals from inside the six-yard box. His clinical positioning was best displayed in a quick-fire hat-trick against Poland, though his tournament ended in heartbreak when Argentina’s Diego Maradona scored both the "Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century" to eliminate England in the quarterfinals.

1990: Salvatore Schillaci, Italy (6 goals)

(photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images).

Known as "Totò," Schillaci began the tournament as a substitute but quickly became a national hero during Italy’s "Magic Nights." He scored in almost every round, including the third-place match, finishing with six goals and the Golden Ball for best player, despite Italy falling short on home soil.

1994: Oleg Salenko, Russia/Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria (6 goals each)

(Getty)

This remains the only time the award was shared by two players. Salenko made history by scoring a record five goals in a single match against Cameroon, while Stoichkov’s brilliance led Bulgaria on a fairy-tale run to the semifinals, highlighted by a stunning free-kick that helped eliminate the defending champions, Germany.

1998: Davor Šuker, Croatia (6 goals)

(Photo Allsport/Getty Images)

In Croatia’s first World Cup as an independent nation, Šuker was nothing short of a revelation. He scored in six of Croatia's seven matches, including a clinical strike in the third-place victory over the Netherlands, cementing his country's status as a new global football power.

2002: Ronaldo, Brazil (8 goals)

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Completing one of the greatest redemption arcs in sports history, "O Fenômeno" overcame years of knee injuries to dominate the first World Cup in Asia. Sporting a unique haircut to distract the media from his fitness, he scored eight goals, including both in the 2–0 final victory over Germany, to secure Brazil’s fifth star.

2006: Miroslav Klose, Germany (5 goals)

(Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

The ultimate World Cup specialist, Klose relied on his incredible aerial ability and poacher's instinct to score five goals on home soil. His most vital strike was a late equalizer against Argentina in the quarterfinals, a goal that set him on the path to eventually becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 16 in his career.

2010: Thomas Müller, Germany (5 goals)

(Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

At just 20 years old, Müller shocked the world by winning the Boot in South Africa. While he finished tied with three other players on five goals, he was awarded the trophy due to having three assists—the primary tiebreaker—marking the rise of a new generation of German "Space Interpreters."

2014: James Rodríguez, Colombia (6 goals)

(Photo by VANDERLEI ALMEIDA / AFP via Getty Images)

James became a global superstar in Brazil, scoring in every game he played for Colombia. His highlight was a magnificent chest-and-volley against Uruguay that won the Puskás Award, helping him finish with six goals despite Colombia being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the hosts.

2018: Harry Kane, England (6 goals)

(ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Captain of a rejuvenated England squad, Kane proved his clinical nature by scoring five goals in the group stage alone, including a hat-trick against Panama. He leaned heavily on his flawless penalty-taking to reach a total of six, leading the Three Lions to their first semifinal appearance since 1990.

2022: Kylian Mbappé, France (8 goals)

(Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

In perhaps the greatest individual final performance ever, Mbappé became the first man since 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Though France lost on penalties to Lionel Messi and Argentina, Mbappé's eight goals—the highest total in two decades—solidified his status as the successor to the global football throne.