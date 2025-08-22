FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw To Be Held at Washington's Kennedy Center Updated Aug. 22, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held on Dec. 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Trump made the announcement from the Oval Office alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The draw will create 12 groups of four teams for the tournament that will run from June 11-July 19.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams and will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. with 104 matches spread across 16 cities. The July 19 final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Christian Pulisic returns to scoring form for AC Milan & Sergiño Dest continues strong play | SOTU

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a tremendous honor to bring this global event and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes – the best athletes in the world – to the cultural center of our nation's capital," Trump said.

So far, 13 teams have qualified for the tournament, including the three co-hosts. The other 10 teams that have booked spots are: Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil and Ecuador. The qualifying process for other teams across the world will continue throughout March 2026.

The 11 cities officially selected to host World Cup matches in the U.S. are: New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium); and Boston (Gillette Stadium).

Canada will host 13 games, including 10 in the group stage split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver. Mexico will also get 13 games, including 10 during the group stage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share

recommended Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out? Item 1 of 1