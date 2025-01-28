2025 Champions League odds: Liverpool favored to win in first year of new format

UEFA Champions League
The new format of the UEFA Champions League has been an interesting one, with the league phase about to conclude.

As of Monday, only Liverpool and Barcelona have secured sports in the knockout round, while nine teams have already been eliminated with an additional three to come.

Arguably the biggest surprise of the league phase has come from perirenal powerhouses Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, both of which are in serious danger of being eliminated. 

Let's dive into the odds to win the tournament for each team, along with which players are most likely to finish as the top goalscorer— courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024-25 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ODDS *

Liverpool: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Real Madrid: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Arsenal: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Barcelona: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Bayern Munchen: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Man City: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Paris Saint-Germain: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Inter Milan: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Atlético Madrid: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) 
Leverkusen: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Atalanta: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Juventus: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Aston Villa: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total) 
AC Milan: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Borussia Dortmund: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Sporting Lisbon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Monaco: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Benfica: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Stuttgart: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Lille: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)
PSV Eindhoven: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Feyenoord: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Celtic: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Stade Brest:+20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Club Brugge: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Shakhtar Donetsk: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Salzburg: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
Dinamo Zagreb: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

TOP GOALSCORER ODDS *

Robert Lewandowski: +240
Erling Haaland: +450
Vinícius Júnior: +600
Raphinha: +600
Harry Kane: +850
Serhou Guirassy: +1100
Viktor Gyökeres: +1600
Julián Alvarez: +1800
Kylian Mbappé: +2000
Mohamed Salah: +3000
Florian Wirtz: +3000

* odds as of 1/28/25 

