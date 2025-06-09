Gold Cup
2025 Canada Gold Cup Roster: All 26 players on the squad
Updated Jun. 12, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET
Canada enters the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, aiming to make a significant impact on home soil.
Under the guidance of head coach Jesse Marsch, the squad showcases a mix of experience and youth across various leagues. Below is the roster, with positions and club affiliations.
2025 Canada Gold Cup Roster
Goalkeepers
- Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers)
- Thomas McGill (Brighton & Hove Albion FC)
- Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
Defenders
- Alistair Johnston (Celtic FC)
- Samuel Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers)
- Joel Waterman (CF Montréal)
- Derek Cornelius (Olympique de Marseille)
- Luc Rollet de Fougerolles (Fulham FC)
- Niko Sigur (HNK Hajduk Split)
- Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)
- Jamie Knight-Lebel (Crewe Alexandra FC)
Midfielders
- Mathieu Choiniere (Grasshopper Club Zürich)
- Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto)
- Ismael Kone (Stade Rennais FC)
- Nathan Saliba (CF Montréal)
- Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)
Forwards
- Jonathan David (LOSC Lille)
- Daniel Jebbison (AFC Bournemouth)
- Cyle Larin (RCD Mallorca)
- Jayden Nelson (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United FC)
- Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC)
- Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal FC)
- Promise David (R. Union Saint-Gilloise)
