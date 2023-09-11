2023 soccer odds: Bettors back Lionel Messi, Argentina against Bolivia

FIFA Men's World Cup
Sep. 11, 2023

Lionel Messi kept up his recent dominance, as he scored on a free kick in Argentina's 1-0 win over Ecuador in CONMEBOL (South American) World Cup qualifying last week.

Next up for Messi and the 2022 World Cup champion La Albiceleste ("the white and sky blue") is Bolivia on Tuesday.

The match will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, Bolivia.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had 11 goals and five assists in his first 10 appearances for Inter Miami of MLS.

Will Messi get in the scoring column again for Argentina?

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said Monday he may rest Messi against Ecuador.

Let's take a look at the odds.

Result at the end of regulation:

Argentina at Bolivia, 4 p.m. ET Tuesday

Moneyline: Argentina -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Bolivia +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Draw: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -129 (bet $10 to win $17.75 total)
Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
Messi to score first goal: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

*odds as of 9/11/2023

The goal against Ecuador was Messi's 104th in 176 international appearances, including his 29th in World Cup qualifying.

Messi's next MLS match for Inter Miami will be at Atlanta United on Saturday.

