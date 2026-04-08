The 10 Best Goals of Mexico Great Javier Hernández's Career

From classic poacher's finishes to rainbow flicks. At iconic venues like the Santiago Bernabéu and Old Trafford. And certainly under the bright lights of the World Cup.

He could score on the turn, with his head, his heel, or even with his face. Javier Hernández scored in many ways – but always when his team needed him most.

Hernández had an amazing club that time at Chivas de Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Sevilla, and the LA Galaxy. Now that Hernández joins FOX Sports as analyst ahead of the 2026 World Cup, let's revisit 10 goals (and a couple of honorable mentions) that tell the full story of Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer:

Honorable Mention: Chivas vs. Tecos (Liga MX Clausura 2010)

One of the earliest glimpses at the talent Hernández possessed. In Week 3 of the Torneo Bicentenario, Chivas trailed Estudiantes Tecos 2-1 at halftime. The home crowd was restless, then Hernández took over. He scored twice in the second half to complete the comeback, which displayed he was ready to move on to a more competitive league.

Honorable Mention: LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids (2022 MLS Regular Season)

The Galaxy were already leading Colorado by two goals before Hernández added an absurd third. A low cross from Julian Araujo fizzed across the six-yard box. Most strikers would have tried to turn and shoot. Not Hernández. He stuck out his back leg like a matador and back-heeled the ball past the stunned keeper. Even in the twilight stage of his career, Hernández still found new ways to score.

Honorable Mention: Mexico vs. Spain (2010 Friendly)

Only months after his 2010 World Cup breakout summer in France (we'll get to that shortly), he did the unthinkable in Mexico City by scoring against the reigning world champions. Gerardo Torrado sent a long pass forward. Hernández used his speed to outrun the Spanish defense and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Iker Casillas to give Mexico a 1-0 lead. It was him announcing he wasn't a one-tournament wonder. Rather, he was only getting started.

10. Mexico vs. USA (2015 CONCACAF Cup)

Mexico met their biggest rivals, the United States, at the Rose Bowl with a spot in the Confederations Cup on the line. A fast-paced attack developed when Raul Jimenez played the ball to Oribe Peralta on the right side of the box. Peralta would provide the assist, as Hernández tapped in the first of five goals that night in a 3-2 Mexico victory. It also marked the only time that

9. Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid (2015-16 Champions League)

"Never fall in love with a loan player," is a phrase used a lot amongst club soccer fans, but Madristas had every reason to love Hernández after this goal in a Champions League quarterfinal match. In the 88th minute at the Bernabéu against their crosstown rivals, Cristiano Ronaldo's cross from the left found Hernández's perfectly timed run at the near post. One touch. One explosion of white shirts. Hernández collapsed to his knees and cried as Madridistas celebrated. That goal alone earned him cult hero status in the Spanish capital.

8. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (2015-16 Bundesliga)

The first hat trick of Hernandez's club career came in Germany. His third of the night is the pick of the bunch. Hernandez drifted off the shoulder of the last defender, took one touch to kill a diagonal ball dead, and smashed a rising shot into the roof of the net. A stellar hat trick announced that marked his arrival to Germany with authority.

7. Mexico vs. Argentina (2010 World Cup Round of 16)

A lost cause? Not for Hernández. Down 2-0 and reeling, Mexico needed a spark. Pablo Barrera's pass found Hernández ghosting between two Argentine giants as he turned to get around defender Martín Demichelis before sending his left-footed shot beyond reach of goalkeeper Sergio Romero. Mexico ultimately lost 3-1, but that goal said something louder than the scoreline: I belong here, on this stage, against these names.

6. Mexico vs. South Korea (2018 World Cup Group Stage)

Vintage Hernández was on display during his third World Cup in Russia. He collected the ball near the top of the box, shifted it past a sliding defender with a touch that felt slower than it actually was, and curled a low, skipping shot into the near corner. The keeper never had a chance. That goal sent an entire nation dreaming of playing a fifth game—even if the dream would end a week later.

5. Mexico vs. USA (2019 Friendly)

It was a friendly, but anytime these two rivals play, there is always going to be plenty of pride on the line. It was a fitting moment for Hernández as he made his final appearance for the Mexican national team. He helped open the scoring with this acrobatic diving header from Jesus "Tecatito" Corona's looping pass after sneaking into the six-yard box. A signature header for his 52nd goal for Mexico, a record that still stands.

4. Mexico vs. Croatia (2014 World Cup Group Stage)

The knockout round clincher in Recife, Brazil. A corner kick found Rafael Marquez's head and went into the box as Hernández sprinted toward goal and headed the ball into the back of the net to ice what would be a 3-1 win over Croatia. He pointed to the sky and fell to his knees as Mexico earned a spot in the Round of 16.

3. Manchester United vs. Chelsea (2010 Community Shield)

His debut in a Manchester United shirt came during the 2010 FA Community Shield Final at the historic Wembley Stadium. Minutes after coming on as a substitute, he received a cross from Antonio Valencia, kicked the ball into his own face before it bounced over the Chelsea goal line. It didn't matter what part of Hernandez's body was used to score, as long as he scored.

2. Manchester United vs. Stoke City (2010-11 Premier League)

Physics forgot to apply at the Britannia Stadium. Facing away from goal, with a defender climbing his back like a jungle gym, Hernández arched his neck and flicked a backward header that went past Thomas Sorensen and into the far corner. Unorthodox but absolutely brilliant.

1. Mexico vs. France (2010 World Cup Group Stage)

The world was introduced to Hernández in Polokwane. He broke the offside trap to latch onto a Rafael Márquez pass, got past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and scored. Mexico would go on to win over the reigning World Cup runner-up. Hernandez's first World Cup goal had some extra sentimental value, as his grandfather, Tomas Balcazar, also scored for Mexico in a loss to France in the 1954 tournament. However, in this instance, Hernandez's side won against Les Bleus.