Best Goals of the Year: Spain's Lamine Yamal Headlines Puskás Award Shortlist
Lamine Yamal was nominated Thursday for the FIFA Puskas Award as the best men’s goal of last season, with Brazil great Marta shortlisted for the FIFA Marta Award, the women's award named after her.
Barcelona teenager Yamal’s goal was scored against Espanyol in May – a trademark curling left-foot shot after running across the defense from the right flank.
Marta's goal came last November in an NWSL playoff game between the Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current. The Brazilian legend got the ball in the center circle, then sprinted and dribbled past two defenders, rounded the goalkeeper and scored into an empty net.
FIFA picked 11 nominees for each award, which is voted for in equal blocs by fans online and a group of former international players.
The deadline for voting is Dec. 3.
Nominees for the men’s award include Arsenal’s Declan Rice for his free kick against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals and Lucas Ribeiro running solo from the center spot to score for Mamelodi Sundowns against Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup.
Ally Sentnor’s swerving shot for the United States against Colombia at the SheBelieves Cup is nominated for the Marta Award. So is Vivianne Miedema’s floated shot for the Netherlands against Wales at the Women’s European Championship.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
