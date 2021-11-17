What You Need To Know: The New United States Football League on FOX 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The new United States Football League is launching in the spring of 2022.

The new USFL is an American football league, owned by FOX Sports, that will deliver high-quality, innovative professional football played in the spring and early summer.

Here's what you need to know about the new USFL:

How many teams will be in the league? How will the league be formatted?

There will be eight teams in the new USFL, split into two divisions –– North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once.

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.

Where will games be played?

In the inaugural season of the USFL, all eight teams will play in one location, which will be announced soon. In the future, the USFL expects teams to play in their own markets.

When will the season begin?

The 2022 USFL regular season will begin in mid-April and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs.

On what days will games be played? How can fans watch?

Games will be played on both Saturday and Sunday, with special broadcasts on specific Fridays and Mondays.

FOX Sports is an official broadcast partner of the USFL and will air games on a weekly basis.

Who will oversee the new USFL?

Brian Woods –– the founder and CEO of The Spring League from 2017 to 2021 and a co-founder of the new USFL –– will serve as the league's President of Football Operations.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl "Moose" Johnston will serve as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Joining the new USFL as Head of Officiating is former NFL Vice President of Officiating and FOX Sports' NFL and College Football Rules analyst Mike Pereira. And FOX Sports’ Edward Hartman will serve as Executive Vice President of Business Operations.

"We are extremely fortunate to have this extraordinary team of experienced executives to guide the new USFL's development as we move toward launch this spring," said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks, who will serve as Chairman of the USFL's Board of Directors.

"I am confident Brian, Daryl, Mike and Edward have the passion, experience, and commitment we need to get the job done, so come April, we will offer a compelling, high-quality game of professional football that fans will embrace."

Plans are progressing quickly, and additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

