National Football League
Venu Sports pricing, channels, release date for the new streaming service
National Football League

Venu Sports pricing, channels, release date for the new streaming service

Updated Aug. 1, 2024 6:49 p.m. ET

We are getting much closer to the groundbreaking launch of Venu Sports. Check out everything you need to know about Venu Sports including launch date, pricing and more.

What is Venu Sports?

Venu Sports, or sometimes called Venu, is a new streaming service that brings live sports together from FOX, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. 

When does Venu Sports launch?

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, there is no official launch date, but Venu Sports is set to launch sometime in Fall 2024.

When channels does Venu Sports have?

Here's a breakdown of channels coming from each provider:

  • FOX: FOX, FS1, FS2 and BTN
  • Disney: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS and ESPN+
  • Warner Bros. Discovery: TNT, TBS and TruTV

What is the pricing?

Pricing for Venu Sports is set at $42.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Customers who sign up for Venu at $42.99 a month will have access to that entry price for 12 months.

Is there a free trial?

Yes, a seven-day free trial for Venu will be available.

How do I subscribe?

Venu will be available as a standalone product, or can be bought as part of a bundle with streaming platforms like Disney+, Hulu or Max. You can sign up on the Venu website, mobile app or living room app.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley headline NFL’s riskiest contracts this offseason

Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley headline NFL’s riskiest contracts this offseason

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes