National Football League Venu Sports pricing, channels, release date for the new streaming service Updated Aug. 1, 2024 6:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We are getting much closer to the groundbreaking launch of Venu Sports. Check out everything you need to know about Venu Sports including launch date, pricing and more.

What is Venu Sports?

Venu Sports, or sometimes called Venu, is a new streaming service that brings live sports together from FOX, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.

When does Venu Sports launch?

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, there is no official launch date, but Venu Sports is set to launch sometime in Fall 2024.

When channels does Venu Sports have?

Here's a breakdown of channels coming from each provider:

FOX: FOX, FS1, FS2 and BTN

Disney: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS and ESPN+

Warner Bros. Discovery: TNT, TBS and TruTV

What is the pricing?

Pricing for Venu Sports is set at $42.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Customers who sign up for Venu at $42.99 a month will have access to that entry price for 12 months.

Is there a free trial?

Yes, a seven-day free trial for Venu will be available.

How do I subscribe?

Venu will be available as a standalone product, or can be bought as part of a bundle with streaming platforms like Disney+, Hulu or Max. You can sign up on the Venu website, mobile app or living room app.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more