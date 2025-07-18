The Basketball Tournament How to watch The Basketball Tournament 2025: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates Updated Jul. 18, 2025 11:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is ready to tip off. This winner-take-all, $1 million event features 64 teams—many of them alumni squads from top college conferences and select at-large entries—competing from July 18 through August 3.

Find out how to watch The Basketball Tournament 2025 below.

When does The Basketball Tournament 2025 start?

The Basketball Tournament 2025 will start on July 18, 2025. There will be 14 games on the first day starting at 1 p.m. ET.

How can I watch The Basketball Tournament 2025? What channels will it be on?

The Basketball Tournament will have a total of 26 games televised across FOX, FS1 and FS2, culminating with the championship on Sunday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Other TBT games will be streamed on YouTube.

How can I stream The Basketball Tournament 2025 or watch without cable?

All TBT games on FOX networks will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App . Other TBT games will be streamed on YouTube.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch TBT on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is The Basketball Tournament 2025 schedule?

The tournament tips off on July 18 and ends on August 3. The full dates and times for The Basketball Tournament 2025 are available in our schedule article .

Here's a list of the games on the FOX family of networks:

Friday, July 18

War Ready vs X-Rayted: 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

La Familia vs Stroh’s Squad: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, July 19

The Ville vs Boston v Cancer: 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Assembly Ball vs Fail Harder: 4:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Boeheim’s Army vs Herkimer Originals: 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Stars of Storrs vs Brown Ballers: 8:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, July 20

Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 5: 12:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner Game 9 vs Winner Game 13: 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Winner Game 8 vs Winner Game 12: 5:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner Game 15 vs Winner Game 19: 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Forever Coogs vs Winner Game 6: 7:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Winner Game 23 vs Winner Game 27: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Winner Game 10 vs Winner Game 14: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, July 21

Winner Game 20 vs Winner Game 28: 6:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Winner Game 16 vs Winner Game 24: 8:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Tuesday, July 22

Winner Game 30 vs Winner Game 32: 6:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Winner Game 41 vs Winner Game 44: 8:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Wednesday, July 23

Winner Game 40 vs Winner Game 43: 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner Game 36 vs Winner Game 38: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 27 (Quarterfinals)

Syracuse Regional Winner vs Indianapolis Regional Winner: 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wichita Regional Winner vs Kansas City Regional Winner: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, July 28 (Quarterfinals)

Lexington Regional Winner vs Louisville Regional Winner: 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

James Madison Regional Winner vs West Virginia Regional Winner: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

Thursday, July 31 (Semifinals)

Semifinal 1: 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Semifinal 2: 8:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, August 3 (Championship)

Championship Game: 4:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

What is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT is an annual basketball tournament between teams that are mainly composed of former college stars, many of whom represent teams with alums from their same school. There are 64 teams split into eight regions competing in a single-elimination format for a winner-take-all prize.

The field includes alumni teams representing Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ohio State, Syracuse, UConn and more. Many of the top participants from the 2024 event are set to return this year, including the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein (Kentucky), Montrezl Harrell (Louisville), Russ Smith (Louisville) and Yogi Ferrell (Indiana).

For the eighth consecutive year, TBT will feature the Elam Ending, a format where the game clock is turned off at a predetermined time in the fourth quarter and a "target score" is set. The first team to reach that target score wins.

This year's event will also introduce TBT’s "Home Court Advantage", which will allow host teams to play games in their home arena all the way through the championship game. "Home Court Advantage" was determined by a race to 4,000 tickets sold. Louisville fans won the race, and will now have the right to host the quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game as long as the Louisville alumni team continues to win.

