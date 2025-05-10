National Football League
The new FOX One streamer will include all FOX programming in one platform
National Football League

The new FOX One streamer will include all FOX programming in one platform

Published May. 12, 2025 9:32 a.m. ET

The way fans watch their favorite sports just got easier. On Monday, Fox Corporation announced the upcoming arrival of FOX One, a new direct-to-consumer streaming platform that will make FOX's complete library available to viewers.

For sports fans specifically, that means both live and on-demand access to FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN and FOX Deportes. That's not all, though. FOX One will also feature content from brands including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Local Stations and the FOX network, with the option to add FOX Nation to a bundle package.

Although there is not an official launch date, FOX One is expected to be available before the start of the NFL and college football seasons. 

"We know that FOX has the most loyal and engaged audiences in the industry, and FOX One is designed to reach outside of the pay-tv bundle and deliver all the best FOX branded content directly to viewers wherever they are," said Pete Distad, CEO, FOX One. "We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform."

The latest updates and information about the new streamer are available here at the FOX One website.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How the Titans are integrating Cam Ward as their franchise quarterback

How the Titans are integrating Cam Ward as their franchise quarterback

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes