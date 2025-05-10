National Football League The new FOX One streamer will include all FOX programming in one platform Published May. 12, 2025 9:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The way fans watch their favorite sports just got easier. On Monday, Fox Corporation announced the upcoming arrival of FOX One, a new direct-to-consumer streaming platform that will make FOX's complete library available to viewers.

For sports fans specifically, that means both live and on-demand access to FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN and FOX Deportes. That's not all, though. FOX One will also feature content from brands including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Local Stations and the FOX network, with the option to add FOX Nation to a bundle package.

Although there is not an official launch date, FOX One is expected to be available before the start of the NFL and college football seasons.

"We know that FOX has the most loyal and engaged audiences in the industry, and FOX One is designed to reach outside of the pay-tv bundle and deliver all the best FOX branded content directly to viewers wherever they are," said Pete Distad, CEO, FOX One. "We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform."

The latest updates and information about the new streamer are available here at the FOX One website.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

share