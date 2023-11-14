College Basketball Caleb Foster, Kyle Filipowski lead way as No. 9 Duke beats No. 18 Michigan State 74-65 Published Nov. 14, 2023 10:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Caleb Foster scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski added 15 and No. 9 Duke beat No. 18 Michigan State 74-65 in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils (2-1) withstood several pushes by the Spartans (1-2) after grabbing an 11-point halftime lead in the first game of a powerhouse doubleheader. Hunter Dickinson and top-ranked Kansas met No. 17 Kentucky in the nightcap.

Foster scored all but two of his points in the second half, including back-to-back 3-pointers to expand Duke's lead to 68-56 with just under two minutes remaining. He was 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Filipowski, who scored 25 points in each of Duke's first two games, had 10 points in the second half. The preseason All-American grabbed eight rebounds.

Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor each scored 13 points as the Blue Devils bounced back from a home loss to then-No. 12 Arizona last week. They also gave coach Jon Scheyer a win in front of his hometown crowd. He starred at Glenbrook North High School — about 25 miles from the United Center in Northbrook, Illinois — before becoming an All-American player and longtime assistant for Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 22 points and Malik Hall scored 18. The Spartans shot 6 of 19 on 3-pointers after going 2 for 31 during their first two games, a season-opening loss to James Madison and a blowout win over Southern Indiana.

The Spartans had a sizable contingent of fans that included Magic Johnson roaring early in the second quarter when they went on a 9-2 run to pull within four, capped by a put-back by Jaden Akins to make it 35-31.

Duke answered with a 12-2 run to bump the lead to 47-35. But Michigan State kept it close and got within 51-48 on a 3 by Tyson Walker.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Let the panic begin in East Lansing with coach Tom Izzo's Spartans below .500 after beginning the season ranked fourth in the AP Top 25. Actually, they showed some resolve in the second half. But the 3-point shooting remains an issue.

Duke: The Blue Devils got the win they needed after the loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Butler on Friday.

Duke: Hosts Bucknell on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

