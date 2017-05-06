Ducks score three goals with goalie pulled, stun Oilers with incredible double-OT comeback win

Ducks score three goals with goalie pulled, stun Oilers with incredible double-OT comeback win

BY Pete Blackburn • May 6, 2017

The Oilers were firmly in control of Friday night's Game 5 in Anaheim and seemed to be heading for a 3-2 series lead over the Ducks.

That was, until the final three-and-a-half minutes of regulation.

That's when the Ducks, down 3-0, got desperate and managed to score three straight goals — each with their goalie pulled — to mount an incredible comeback.

Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has been the Ducks' best player in this series, got the ball rolling with a lucky goal that deflected off an Oilers player's back. Defenseman Cam Fowler ripped a wrister from the point to get the second goal around 30 seconds later. And then Rickard Rakell buried the equalizer during a mad scramble around the net with 15 seconds left in the period.

The game-tying goal was reviewed to see if there was goalie interference on the play. But officials ruled that the goal was good — much to the dismay of Edmonton general manager Peter Chiarelli:

https://twitter.com/PeteBlackburn/status/860729408918888454

The game ultimately went to double overtime and the Ducks were able to cap off the incredible comeback with a game-winner from Corey Perry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwOwJNdRwbg

With their 4-3 victory over the Oilers, the Ducks now have a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

in this topic
share story
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks