National Football League Would Texans actually pass on a quarterback with No. 2 pick? Published Apr. 13, 2023 5:07 p.m. ET

Prominent publications have flirted with the idea, even with how outrageous it may seem.

NFL.com published a mock draft that featured the Texans passing on a quarterback at No. 2 for a defensive player: Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. In this scenario, Houston instead used the 12th overall pick, which the team acquired in last spring's Deshaun Watson deal, to trade up to No. 7 to grab Kentucky's Will Levis.

In the mock, the Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young with the top pick.

"If the Texans miss out on Young, they might not be a lock to take [Ohio State's C.J. Stroud]," wrote draft analyst Lance Zierlein in explaining the thought process at No. 2.

Even ESPN's Adam Schefter said Tuesday that he wasn't yet convinced that the Texans are going to take a quarterback with the second pick, especially if Young goes to Carolina.

"My understanding is that all options are on the table," Schefter said on ESPN. "They're not sold on taking a quarterback at No. 2."

That could be smoke.

But that possibility for the Texans is at least worthy of consideration in this time of draft speculation. We can't be so sure about what's going to happen, because there are surprises every year.

Of course, we know why it's been assumed that Houston will take a signal-caller with the second overall pick: The Texans need one, a player who could be the face of the franchise. They're in prime position to grab that quarterback. It became clear last season that Davis Mills, who struggled after an encouraging rookie season, is not the long-term answer. Young and Stroud are widely considered to be the top two options.

But why are so many so sure that the Texans would be equally content with Young or Stroud? Or, at the least, content enough to take whoever isn't taken No. 1 overall?

One must consider possible uncertainty with the Texans' thought process, stemming (in part) from what the Panthers decide to do. There's also an element of unpredictability with what Houston general manager Nick Caserio might do in his third draft. With the No. 3 overall pick last year, he selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., considered a surprise pick because of health issues his last two seasons at LSU. In that same draft, Caserio also traded back from No. 13 to No. 15 to take Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

Houston, of course, won't be divulging its strategy publicly.

"I won't talk specifically about what we're doing with our plans for the draft," new coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday when asked about quarterback possibilities. "We'll have to be ready to pick when our time comes to pick."

While it's unclear if the Texans would actually pass on Stroud at No. 2 if Carolina takes Young, Ryans' praise of the latter at the NFL owners meetings last month was noteworthy.

Will Bryce Young end up being the best QB of 2023 NFL Draft? Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd to share his thoughts on Bryce Young ahead of the NFL Draft and says that the Alabama QB has Steph Curry qualities.

With talks of Young's size being a concern — he measured at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds at the NFL Combine — Ryans said he doesn't see it as a problem, citing his performance in the SEC.

"The guy has done it at the highest level in college football and size hasn't seemed to be a problem," Ryans said of Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. "I don't see it as an issue because you watch the tape, and you see the kid play, and you see how smart he is. You see the anticipation. You see the accuracy. You see how this guy is calm in critical moments."

Could the Texans attempt a trade with the Panthers for the top overall pick? That can't be completely ruled out if Houston is dead-set on Young (or another quarterback).

After all, the team reportedly inquired about the No. 1 pick before Chicago dealt it to Carolina last month. The Panthers also didn't trade up to No. 1 from No. 9 with one quarterback in mind, according to general manager Scott Fitterer. And when the Panthers struck a deal for the top pick, multiple reports surfaced saying that Carolina wasn't ruling out a trade down. That might still be the case.

But trading up to No. 1 would cost the Texans the No. 2 pick and likely at least a Day 2 selection (the Texans hold the 33rd pick this year), representing bad business considering they would've had the top selection if not for beating the Colts in the final seconds of the regular-season finale.

While taking a quarterback at No. 2 might be the Texans' most likely option — and most sensible in the court of public opinion — they could also trade down from that spot or trade up from No. 12 to grab Anthony Richardson or Levis if the Panthers take their preferred choice.

In theory, the Texans could trade down from No. 2 to take a defensive player (like Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.) and trade up from 12 to take their hopeful signal-caller of the future.

The big takeaway? Don't discount the possibility of Houston passing on a quarterback with the second overall pick.

Not yet, at least — even as crazy as it sounds.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

