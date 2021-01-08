National Football League Winning Props For Super Wild Card Weekend 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sara Perlman

Special to FOX Sports

Super Wild Card Weekend is set to be jam-packed.

Here are four individual player props that I'm keeping an eye on heading into two days of NFL playoff tripleheaders (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Ravens at Titans

Lamar Jackson over 63.5 rushing yards

I'm aware that the last time the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens played in Week 11, Jackson had 13 rushes for 51 yards. However, if you go back to the 2020 playoffs, Jackson had 20 carries for 143 yards.

The Titans are now catching Baltimore on a five-game winning streak in which Jackson is averaging 86 rushing yards per game. The Titans defense is also now facing the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 191.9 yards per game. Jackson’s speed can’t be contained, so I like the over.

Ravens at Titans

Derrick Henry over 120.5 rushing yards

The Titans running back carried the ball 378 times this season, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt and finishing with 2,027 yards. I’m truly surprised Henry’s total rushing yards for this playoff game isn’t higher given his monstrous numbers. He finished the regular reason with 34 carries and 250 yards in Week 17 against the Houston Texans.

I can only imagine the Titans’ game plan is to exploit the weak run defense of the Ravens, who allow 4.6 yards per carry. Look for Henry to rush for 133-plus yards like he did in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Antonio Brown over 5.5 receptions

I feel like Tom Brady and Brown have a really strong relationship. It was highlighted last week when Brady found Brown for three consecutive short passes to help Brown reach a $250,000 incentive.

Even if you take out last week’s inflated numbers, Brown is averaging close to seven targets and five receptions per game. Plus, with Mike Evans battling a hyperextended knee, I think Brown will receive even more looks.

Rams at Seahawks

Russell Wilson under 241 Passing Yards

As much as we all want to let Russ cook, that just wasn’t the case in Seattle in the second half of the season. Since Week 11, Wilson is averaging just 203.3 passing yards per game.

Wison is yet again going up against the top-ranked NFL defense this week. The Los Angeles Rams rank No. 1 in total yards allowed, passing yards allowed, passing TDs allowed, first downs allowed and points allowed. The Rams and Seahawks are meeting for the third time in nine weeks, and last time around, Wilson was held to 225 passing yards. I am expecting more of the same this week.

Sara Perlman is a sports betting contributor to FOX Sports who regularly appears on "Talk the Line." She previously worked as a reporter for Baltimore Orioles telecasts and as a host for NBC Sports.

