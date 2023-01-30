National Football League Will Super Bowl LVII be Brandon Graham's last game with Eagles? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will star defensive lineman Brandon Graham move on from the Eagles after the Super Bowl?

Graham's wife Carlyne hinted at the possibility during an on-field interview Sunday after Philadelphia beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson's interview with Graham was crashed by Carlyne and their two children, including their crying daughter. As Graham scooped his daughter into his arms to console her, his wife spoke to Anderson about what it meant to see her husband back in the Super Bowl nearly 18 months after an Achilles injury sidelined him for nearly the entire 2021 season.

"To know that he came back from his injury and to know all of the hard work that he put in, this could potentially be the last game that he plays for Philly, I'm at a loss for words," Carlyne said. "I'm so proud of him."

Graham has played his entire 13-year career with Philadelphia after the Eagles selected him No. 13 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. This summer, he said he hopes to play three more seasons and noted he's open to spending a year elsewhere. But as the 2022 campaign has approached a conclusion, Graham has reiterated his desire to continue playing for the only pro team he's ever known.

He's certainly proven there's still tread on his tires, registering a career-high 11 sacks in the regular season. The soon-to-be 35-year-old said in early January that retirement could also be a consideration if the Eagles win the title.

"Wifey asked me the same question," Graham told Philadelphia sports radio station 94WIP. "And you know what, let’s win it first and then I’ll talk to you."

Graham is perhaps best known for his fourth-quarter strip-sack of then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to clinch Super Bowl LII, the Eagles' first. He's also the franchise's longest-tenured player and a team captain.

That all bleeds into his tremendous off-the-field impact. Graham has received widespread praise for his charity work in both Philadelphia and his hometown of Detroit, and he's the Eagles' nominee for the NFL's 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He was also featured in "A Philly Special Christmas," the Christmas music album compiled by Graham's Eagles teammates Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

Graham's interview this past Sunday displayed his full range — he consoled his emotional daughter, embraced his wife and answered Anderson's question about the Eagles' defensive mentality before rushing to the midfield stage for the NFC Championship trophy presentation.

Another Eagles daughter got some more adorable screen time in the aftermath of Sunday's game. During coach Nick Sirianni's press conference, his daughter Taylor went viral for making hand motions and mimicking her father while he answered a question. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown had some fun at his coach's expense once he saw the video.

Sirianni, Graham and Brown will face off against former Eagles coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, only on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

