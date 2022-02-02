National Football League Will Raiders take a big leap under new coach Josh McDaniels? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Three weeks after their season came to an end in the AFC wild-card round, the Las Vegas Raiders have named the next head coach of their franchise.

Josh McDaniels takes over a job that became available after the team fired Jon Gruden midway through the 2021 season, and after the team opted not to stick with interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

McDaniels served as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator from 2006-2008 and 2012 through this past season. From 2009-2010, he was head coach of the Denver Broncos. In 2011, he was the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams.

While McDaniels was only 11-17 with the Broncos — being fired after Week 13 in the 2010 season — his résumé as the offensive coordinator of the Patriots explains why the Raiders are giving him a shot.

The Patriots finished with the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL in 2007 (38.6 PPG) and 2012 (34.8 PPG) under McDaniels, both ranking among the five highest-scoring seasons in NFL history.

New England finished eighth or better in scoring in 12 of his 13 seasons as the offensive coordinator.

With that type of résumé, McDaniels can take the Raiders' offense and quarterback Derek Carr to new heights, according to Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long.

"I think Josh McDaniels is a great hire right now," Long said on "The Herd." "The offense will fit [Carr], and I think he'll take his game to another level."

Howie Long on Raiders: McDaniels is a great hire FOX NFL Sunday analyst Howie Long explains why new coach Josh McDaniels will benefit quarterback Derek Carr and the entire Raiders offense.

While the Raiders were sixth in passing yards per game this season (268.6), they were only 18th in scoring (22.0 PPG) and ranked 28th in rushing yards per game (95.1 YPG).

The past four seasons in New England, McDaniels has led an offense that established the run at every turn, ranking in the top 10 in rushing attempts in each season.

If McDaniels is able to bring balance to the Raiders' offense, there is a strong chance that the team's scoring could rise in 2022.

And that could help Las Vegas turn a 2021 postseason berth into something more.

