National Football League Will Ferrell reportedly in talks to play John Madden in upcoming film Published May. 27, 2023 2:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The story of John Madden will make its way to the big screen.

Will Ferrell is set to play the iconic football figure in a movie called "Madden," Deadline reported Friday. The movie is set to be directed by David O. Russell and has the backing of Amazon/MGM.

The movie, which is based on a Black List script, is expected to be based around Madden's post-coaching career, according to Deadline. Madden became an even bigger figure when he joined the broadcasting ranks, which included an eight-year stint with FOX. The other big element of Madden's career following his time coaching the Raiders was his involvement with EA Sports, becoming the figurehead of the "Madden NFL" series

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch is listed as one of the producers of the film along with three other people from Escape Artists. With Tisch's involvement, the NFL is expected to "embrace" the movie, Deadline reported.

It's unknown when the movie will be released. Production has been postponed on many movies and television shows due to the ongoing writers' strike.

There have been a couple of other projects focusing on Madden's life that have either been released or have been planned to be told in recent years. In December 2021, FOX released a documentary on Madden titled "All Madden" that chronicled his football journey from his brief stint playing in the NFL through his final season as a broadcaster in 2008.

In February, Tom Brady and his production company, 199 Productions, announced that they were creating a biopic series on Madden and were collaborating with other production companies along with Madden's family to make the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrell, 55, has appeared in his fair share of sports movies over the years, starring in "Talladega Nights," "Blades of Glory" ad "Semi-Pro," among other movies.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Las Vegas Raiders

share