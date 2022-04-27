National Football League Will Aaron Rodgers trust a rookie WR? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Green Bay Packers are currently without a go-to receiver. It’s something Aaron Rodgers has had for all of his 14 years as a starter.

Green Bay is reportedly trying to swing a trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller. The club is also well-positioned to select a wideout in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, as it holds the Nos. 22 and 28 picks. A plethora of top-flight WR prospects will be available, with up to seven being projected to go in the first round.

If there was ever a time for the Packers to invest a first-round pick on a receiver — they have yet to do so during Rodgers’ career — this would be it. That just wouldn't guarantee immediate success.

While Rodgers’ pedigree as an elite quarterback is virtually unmatched, his track record with rookie receivers is underwhelming. Look no further than his top three targets from the past decade.

Davante Adams has developed into arguably the top WR in football and is a future Hall of Famer, but his breakout season didn’t come until Year 3. Former Pro Bowler Jordy Nelson’s wasn’t until year 4. Randall Cobb’s was in Year 2. All three were second-round picks, yet none of them registered 40 receptions or 500 receiving yards as rookies.

Last year, third-round pick Amari Rodgers caught four passes for 45 yards.

"This is just me talking data, there is no history that Aaron works with rookie receivers. That’s not Aaron," Colin Cowherd said. "Aaron’s got trust issues with the media, our government, the vaccine, wide receivers, the front office. That’s not an opinion. … Obviously, he’s not going to lean into young wide receivers."

Aaron Rodgers might not have a choice this year. After trading Adams to the Raiders in March, the Packers hardly filled his void. They re-signed Cobb and Allen Lazard, and they acquired Sammy Watkins, who hasn’t tallied 1,000 yards since 2015. They also allowed complementary wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to walk.

"I think they needed to be far more aggressive in the wide receiver pursuit in free agency," Cowherd opined. "You got to give Aaron a 1."

The four-time MVP has certainly manufactured them in the past, but none of his current options seem primed to play that role. Lazard, Cobb and Watkins all caught between 25-40 passes last year. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this week that Rodgers "will be heavily involved in the development" of his wideouts. Well, he always has been. It’s just taken some time with even the best ones.

That doesn’t bode well for Rodgers, or whomever Green Bay drafts in the coming days.

"I would argue that Aaron over time with more wealth has gotten a little more prickly," Cowherd said. "I think he’s a little more difficult to convince to throw to a young guy than he was five years ago."

