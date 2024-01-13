National Football League
Wild Card Weekend Blazin' 5: Can underdogs rule as postseason begins?
Wild Card Weekend Blazin' 5: Can underdogs rule as postseason begins?

Published Jan. 13, 2024

Wild card weekend is always super. 

Colin Cowherd checked in Friday with his best bets ahead of the opening weekend of the NFL postseason. 

Let's dive in.

Browns (-2.5) @ Texans
4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Texans +2.5 (Texans win 28-27) 

Colin's thoughts: "The Texans offense just doesn't make any mistakes — 14 giveaways is the fewest in the NFL. C.J. Stroud throwing the ball down field? Forget ‘for a rookie.’ Nine touchdowns, no picks and a 123 passer rating. It's like the Matrix. … And Cleveland's defense, weirdly, is bad on the road. I don't know why, but they allow 29.5 points a game on the road."

Dolphins @ Chiefs (-4.5)
8:10 p.m. ET Saturday, Peacock

Colin's pick, score prediction: Dolphins +4.5 (Chiefs win 24-21) 

Colin's thoughts: "I think it's a 16-13 feeling game. The Dolphins got more first downs and outplayed the Chiefs when they played earlier in the year in Germany, and now the weather is bad. So forget Kansas City throwing the ball all over the yard. Miami can run the ball — No. 6 rushing offense. And the Chiefs this season? Mahomes has a losing record since Week 8."

Packers @ Cowboys (-7)
4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Colin's pick, score prediction: Packers +7 (Cowboys win 33-28) 

Colin's thoughts: "This matters: Green Bay is a great first quarter team. They take leads on people, and that's coaching by Matt LaFleur. They lead the NFL in first-quarter point differential since Week 12. They're not gonna get buried early. … Jordan Love's last eight weeks? Baller. … Dallas is 1-5 this year when they allow over 21 points. I think it's a shootout."

Blazin' 5: Matthew Stafford beats Lions, Packers cover vs. Cowboys

Rams @ Lions (-3)
8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Rams +3 (Rams win 28-27) 

Colin's thoughts: "Too many injuries for the Lions. The Rams are 7-2 since 2018 in the playoffs. Only the Chiefs have a better winning percentage. Sean McVay in big games is excellent. They've won seven of eight games since the bye and their only loss was to the red-hot Ravens in overtime. The Rams are a good football team."

Eagles (-3) @ Buccaneers
8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Eagles -3 (Eagles win 28-24) 

Colin's thoughts: "The Eagles beat the Bucs the last time they played, and they ran all over ‘em and A.J. Brown had nine catches. It was a big matchup issue. Best offensive line in football is Philadelphia and I think they lean on Jalen Hurts. … Bucs can’t run the football at all — worst rushing offense in the NFL. They beat some bad teams down the stretch. They won the division, but it wasn't pretty."

