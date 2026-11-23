The lights at Northwest Stadium went out during the third quarter of Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders, leading to a delay of about four minutes.

The Commanders were in the red zone, trailing 10-7, when the stadium went dark and the game was halted. Washington was approaching the line of scrimmage to run a play on third-and-14 when the lights went out.

It was later revealed that the lighting vendor forgot to cancel the regularly scheduled light maintenance at Northwest Stadium at 10 p.m., according to ESPN's broadcast of Monday night's game.

After a brief official timeout, the lights came back on and the game returned to action. Jayden Daniels threw an incomplete and the Commanders kicked a field goal to tie the game at 10-all.

Reporting by The Associated Press.