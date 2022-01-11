Why Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen have most at stake in NFL wild card

National Football League
1 min ago

The Buffalo Bills have more on the line during Super Wild Card Weekend than just their playoff hopes. 

That's according to Nick Wright, who believes a loss to the New England Patriots would alter the future of Buffalo's franchise. 

On Tuesday's episode of "First Things First," Wright explained why Buffalo needs to avoid "a total disaster" and show out against New England. 

Josh Allen, Bills can't afford to lose to a rookie

Nick Wright explains why this is a must-win matchup for the Bills against the New England Patriots in the wild-card round.

"Of the six games this weekend, Josh Allen and the Bills have more on the line, and it's not close. It would be a total debacle if they were to lose this game. They can't lose this game. I'm not saying they absolutely won't. 

"What I'm saying is for their franchise, for what they're trying to build, for what their plan was, to lose not only wild-card weekend, but wild-card weekend to [the Patriots], would be a franchise-shaking moment," he said.

The AFC East winners got off to a 7-1 start and ultimately finished 11-7 on the season, capping the year off with a four-game winning streak that included a 33-21 win over the Pats on Dec. 26. 

"There are some franchises this weekend that are just happy to be there, there are some franchises that are just playing with house money," he said, "and there's one franchise that unequivocally, absolutely must win — and that's Buffalo."

The Bills host the Patriots on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

