Who Is … Rams Star Wide Receiver Puka Nacua?

One of the most dynamic playmakers in football, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has helped his team emerge as one of the favorites in the NFC in just his third season with head coach Sean McVay.

But while a menace to opposing defenses on the field, Nacua is easygoing off it. He's willing to chat about his close-knit relationship with family, love for LeBron James and what he's eating.

Nacua was gracious enough to spend a few minutes with me courtesy of Pepsi and the Rams, who partnered to host a free community lunch at food truck East Los Tacos in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Nacua and culinary content creator Owen Han picked their favorite food for attendees to try.

Nacua said food and football go hand in hand. However, Nacua lets others handle the cooking when it comes to the kitchen.

"I would say that I’m somewhat of a picky eater myself, but I’ve enjoyed some of the food I’ve tried at these new restaurants," Nacua told me.

Now, let's dive into my Q&A with the Rams star, who dished on possibly retiring early, Los Angeles' title hopes and whether he thinks he can play in the NBA.

You mentioned before the start of the season that you want to retire at 30 years old. Still feel that way?

Nacua: "Just thinking about it, my first year in the NFL was at 23. So, I think I could play for seven years, and hopefully my body is still intact, and I can venture into something new."

You also have a rugged, aggressive style of play, which has led to some injuries. But you’ve also said that you’re never stepping out of bounds. Where does that mindset come from?

Nacua: "That was something I was raised with, from the moment I learned how to play football, watching my older brothers play. Just the game I remember watching growing up, the physicality and the toughness. Just that desire to hit someone burns very passionately inside me. So, I enjoy that part of the game and I don’t think that will ever change."

What’s it like playing for Sean McVay, and how have you gotten to know him during your time with the Rams?

Nacua: "His communication and level of patience I think has been something I’ve seen and has helped me take tremendous steps. There’s rumors and things you hear before you come in as a rookie and then seeing him face to face and being nervous, like, ‘I’m so scared of the head coach.’

"And then going through the first season and having the relationship that I have with him right now. I just feel so much more comfortable around him. And just learning things as he’s become a father as well, seeing the things he values and how he wants to impact, not only his son’s life, but the way he wants to impact our lives. And the way that influences some of those things that crossover, it just makes that relationship that I have with him continue to grow."

You mention McVay being a father. You have recently become a father as well. What does it mean to have your son, Kingston, in your life?

Nacua: "It’s been such a blessing and so much excitement. I feel like it’s become a new superpower for me, being able to spend time with him, and talk ball with him. Even though there’s no response, it helps me learn some new things, and I feel like it’s my own therapy session, being able to talk to my little man.

"But it’s been such a blessing, and I can’t wait for him to be able to step into SoFi and see his dad perform."

You went back to Samoa with your mother, Penina, earlier this year. What was that trip like and why was it important for you?

Nacua: "It was one of the best experiences in my life. My grandma is from Western Samoa. But that was me and my mom’s first time out of the country. So, to travel with my mom and go visit where my family’s roots first started and just seeing the simple life that was out there on the island and connecting with my roots, took me back and put things in perspective on how blessed I am.

"And also, the sacrifices that many others have made by people in my family way before me."

Do you believe this team is built to win a Super Bowl?

Nacua: "It was a really good win on Sunday [against the Seahawks] and I feel like we’re hitting our stride. I think there’s some things on the offensive side of the ball, where we know that we can continue to help our defense out. We’re getting close to playing pretty good, complementary football.

"But it requires every ounce of execution on Sunday. So, we know on offense, at least on my part we can kick it in and do better, so the games aren’t maybe as tight as they were the other night. But we feel very confidently when we’re executing at a high level and the way we should, we’re a pretty hard team to stop."

You face the Seahawks again in five weeks. Is there a rivalry developing with them?

Nacua: "My first game in the NFL was against the Seahawks and Bobby Wagner coming back, up there in Seattle (Nacua finished with 10 receptions for 119 receiving yards in the 30-13 win). It was one that I knew everyone was prepared for. I know there’s a renewed energy that’s infused from some of the new people they have there. So, I think it’s an exciting one.

"I know we don’t enjoy seeing red (49ers) in our facility. And I don’t know if we enjoy seeing that [action] green either."

Speaking of new energy, you exchanged jerseys with your former teammate and close friend Cooper Kupp after the game. What was it weird seeing him on the other sideline?

Nacua: "One hundred percent. I enjoy seeing our defense play because I know we’ve got some dogs. But I definitely enjoyed watching the game in a different way. It was good to see my guy out there, see him move. But it definitely was very different, for sure.

"I’m used to seeing him right next to me on the iPad, watching the series from before."

I would be remiss if I didn’t ask an NBA question because of your love for LeBron James and the Lakers. Have you been watching them?

Nacua: "I’m excited. I know LeBron’s back practicing, but it’s been super fun to see the team sport aspect. You’ve got Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and some of the new additions they have. It’s been fun to see them play and move around in sync. It’s exciting, because when LeBron gets back, I assume it’s only going to get better."

Puka Nacua hasn't been shy in making his Lakers fandom be known. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Do you still believe you can play in the NBA?

Nacua: "After watching [Victor] Wembanyama play, I’m like maybe three years ago when the average height was like 6-5. But now that everybody’s 6-10, I don’t know if I have a chance anymore (laughs)."

Last one for you. If you weren’t a receiver, what position would you play?

Nacua: "I would love to play outside linebacker. I would love to be on the edge, get to rush and get to mash people. I think that’s definitely one of the more fun positions on the football field."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.