Who are the Four P's and how are they getting into the NFL’s $20 Million Club?

The NFL's seismic shift to a pass-centric league has changed how executives and coaches build teams in the modern era. Unlike their predecessors, who prioritized the running game and the positions that dominated the middle of the field on both sides of the ball, the end of the "three yards and a cloud of dust" era has prompted team-builders to pour their resources into the positions that most impact the quarterback on offense and defense.

In today's NFL world, you can follow the money to see which positions are coveted at a premium across the league. As the most critical player on the field, the quarterback naturally commands the most dollars on the market, with 11 signal-callers surpassing the $40 million annual salary mark as teams are willing to overpay for adequate production and performance.

Although the price tag has not skyrocketed to the same level for position players, the previous standard for quarterback pay — $20 million annually — has become the high-water mark for marquee players hoping to validate their value on the open market.

Entrance into the "$20 Million Club" is reserved for blue-chip players and premium positions. With the game shifting toward a pass-oriented approach with QBs, pass rushers and playmakers held in high regard, it's not surprising that edge rushers, pass-rushing defensive tackles, wideouts and offensive tackles dominate the VIP list.

According to Spotrac, there are nine defensive ends/outside linebackers, eight defensive tackles, 12 wide receivers and six offensive tackles averaging at least $20 million annually in 2023. As players significantly impact the quarterback's performance, the compensation matches their production and importance on the field.

Without an elite player at one of the "Four P's" (passer, pass rusher, pass protector and playmaker), it is hard to field a championship squad in today's game. Although a great quarterback can mask some of a team's deficiencies, a gold jacket-level player must overcome a lack of blue-chip players at one of the marquee spots.

Patrick Mahomes lost an All-Pro playmaker in Tyreek Hill in 2022, but he still led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win with Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown positioned at key spots. While the presence of a future Hall of Fame player certainly helped the Chiefs walk away with their second Super Bowl title in four seasons, the salary boom forces team executives to make tough decisions when handing out $20 million checks to players who are critical pieces of the championship puzzle.

Moreover, executives and coaches must weigh the pros and cons of making expensive long-term commitments to players who fall outside of the "Four P's" due to the impact on the rest of the team. Perhaps that is why we are seeing more teams balk at paying running backs exorbitant salaries when it is easier to find younger, cheaper replacements for the position. We also have safeties and off-ball linebackers who have trouble commanding top dollar on the market despite their importance to the defense.

Interestingly, the salary numbers for interior blockers have started to creep above the $20 million mark, with Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom ($20.5M) and Colts LG Quenton Nelson ($20M) stepping into the VIP lounge. I can understand why perennial Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin is willing to surrender $50,000 a day in fines in hopes of netting his worth as the OG1 in the game.

Although there are not many interior blockers who will crack the $20 million mark shortly, the next position to routinely make it past the velvet ropes should be the "shutdown" corner. Cornerbacks hold two spots in the $20 Million Club, with Jaire Alexander ($21M) and Denzel Ward ($20.1M) holding golden tickets as two of the premier players at the position.

Despite Trevon Diggs failing to make it into the club after signing his blockbuster deal (five-year, $97.5 million extension), the former All-Pro has set the table for the next wave of stellar corners to surpass the $20 million mark. After watching Sauce Gardner, Pat Surtain and Tariq Woolen blanket elite receivers since stepping into the league, it is only a matter of time before the next wave of blue-chip cornerbacks breezes through the velvet ropes.

As defensive coordinators recognize and appreciate the ability to eliminate half of the field with a premier defender, team builders will be forced to write bigger checks to the exceptional playmakers on the perimeter. While the criteria for becoming a $20 million cornerback will require extensive man-to-man coverage wins and significant ball disruption (interceptions and pass breakups), the presence of an elite "one-on-one" defender is a game-changer on the island.

With the league shifting and the quarterback's performance dictating the outcome of games, the money will continue to go to the players who make the most significant impact on the passing game.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

