National Football League Who are the 10 best Dolphins players of all time? Published Jan. 6, 2025 10:24 p.m. ET

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL.

With two Super Bowl titles, it's a franchise that has boasted numerous big-time stars over the years. The 1972 team is especially notable, as they are still the only team in league history to go undefeated— finishing 14-0 in the regular season and 17-0 when including the playoffs. This makes it particularly difficult to answer the question: Who are the greatest players in the team's history?

FOX Sports Research took on the task of answering this question, breaking down the numbers and ranking the 10 best Dolphins of all time.

While there are some obvious choices near the top, there are also some surprising names that made our list.

Where does your favorite Dolphin rank?

Let's take a look:

10. Nick Buoniconti (1969-1976)

A key member of both of the Dolphins' Super Bowl titles and the driving force of their famous "No Name Defense," Nick Buoniconti played in 92 games for Miami with 85 starts at middle linebacker in seven seasons. He was named the team's MVP in three separate seasons, highlighted by his 1973 campaign in which he set a then-franchise record 162 tackles. He was an eight-time All-AFL choice, six-time AFL all-star, two-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro. Buoniconti was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

9. Paul Warfield (1970-1974)

Despite only spending five seasons in Miami, Paul Warfield's contribution and impact on the Dolphins can't be ignored. Don Shula jumped at the chance to trade for him in 1970, trading the third pick in the draft to acquire him. It paid off immediately, as Warfield caught 33 touchdowns from 1970 to 1974 and helped the Dolphins win two Super Bowls. His 20.1 yards per reception is the fourth-highest career average in NFL history, and the two-time first-team All-Pro also earned eight Pro Bowl selections. Warfield was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

8. Jim Langer (1970-1979)

The starting center for both of the Dolphins' Super Bowl titles, Jim Langer was signed as a free agent in 1970 and then stayed there for 10 years. He started off as a guard and special teams player before switching to center in 1972, going on to play every offensive down in Miami's perfect season. Langer played in 141 consecutive games from 1972 to 1979 before an injury ended his streak. He was a six-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

7. Dwight Stephenson (1980-1987)

Dwight Stephenson was considered the best center in the league during his eight-year career in the 1980s. He played in 107 consecutive games and started 80 straight before the 1987 players' strike snapped his streak. Stephenson was the anchor of an offensive line that only gave up 97 sacks in six years from 1982 to 1987 — the fewest of any team during that stretch — and also 80 sacks fewer than the next best team (49ers with 177). He was a five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection along with earning AFC or NFL Offensive Lineman of the Year in various major polls in four separate seasons. Stephenson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

6. Zach Thomas (1997-2007)

One of the best middle linebackers in the league during his 13-year career, Zach Thomas spent 12 seasons in Miami and was the leader of its defense during the 2000s. His impact was felt immediately, having won AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1996 before going on to earn seven All-Pro selections, along with seven Pro Bowl nods. Thomas posted 100+ tackles in each of his first 11 seasons and helped lead the Dolphins to the playoffs in five consecutive years from 1997 to 2001. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

5. Larry Little (1969-1980)

A mainstay at right guard for the Dolphins, Larry Little was a dominant force on an offensive line that paved the way for a whopping 23,720 rushing yards during the 1970s — the most of any team in that span. The 1972 season was especially notable, as Little spearheaded a rushing attack that put up a then-NFL record 2,960 rushing yards. He was named the NFL Players Association's AFC Offensive Lineman of the Year three times from 1970 to 1972. Little was named to seven All-Pro teams and earned five Pro Bowl selections en route to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

4. Jason Taylor (1997-2007, 2009, 2011)

Taylor arguably helped revolutionize the edge rusher position into being more athletic. His build allowed him to become one of the game's top pass-rushers in the 2000s, recording 100.5 sacks in an eight-year span between 2000-07. He had an 18.5-sack season with the Dolphins in 2002 and a 13.5-sack season in 2006. In the 2006 season, he led the league in pick-sixes (two) and forced fumbles (nine). Taylor made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors three times in his career, and is seventh all-time in sacks (139.5), fifth in forced fumbles (46) and first in fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns (six). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

3. Bob Griese (1967-1980)

The signal-caller for both of the Dolphins' Super Bowl titles, Griese was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1967 NFL Draft and spent his entire 14-year career in Miami. From 1970 to 1979, he had a win-loss record of 81-34-1 (70.3%)— the third-highest win percentage of any quarterback in that timeframe, trailing only Roger Staubach and Ken Stabler. In 14 seasons, he threw for 25,092 yards with 192 touchdowns and a 77.1 career passing rating, and also rushed for 994 yards and seven touchdowns. A two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, Griese was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

2. Larry Csonka (1968-1974, 1979)

A powerful fullback known for running through defenses, Larry Csonka was a key contributor for the Dolphins during their golden era. He rushed for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons from 1971 to 1973, when Miami had a 36-5-1 record in those seasons— highlighted by a 14-0 season in 1972 that resulted in a Super Bowl title. The following year, Csonka was instrumental in their quest to win back-to-back titles— and capped it off by winning Super Bowl MVP. He was a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

1. Dan Marino (1983-1999)

While Dan Marino never won a Super Bowl, he is considered one of the most prolific passers in NFL history and is undoubtedly the greatest Dolphin ever. Ahead of his time, in 1984 he became the first quarterback in league history to eclipse 5,000 passing yards in a single season and the first to reach 40 touchdown passes, as well. He ranks in the top 10 ever in pass yards (61,361), pass touchdowns (420), wins (147) and completions (4,967). Marino did lead the Dolphins to the Super Bowl in the 1984 season, but they lost to Joe Montana's 49ers. With an MVP to his name, three first-team All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl nods, Marino was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bob Kuechenberg

Mark Duper

Mark Clayton

Richmond Webb

Mercury Morris

John Offerdahl

