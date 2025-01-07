National Football League Who are the 10 best Broncos players of all time? Published Jan. 7, 2025 9:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Denver Broncos are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL.

With three Super Bowl titles, it's a franchise that has boasted numerous big-time stars over the years. This makes it particularly difficult to answer the question: Who are the greatest players in the team's history?

FOX Sports Research took on the task of answering this question, breaking down the numbers and ranking the 10 best Broncos of all time.

While there are some obvious choices near the top, there are also some surprising names that made our list.

Where does your favorite Bronco rank?

Let's take a look:

10. Karl Mecklenburg (1983-1994)

A fierce linebacker who spent his entire career in Denver, Karl Mecklenburg recorded 79 sacks in 12 seasons — good for the third-most in franchise history. He is one of three players in Broncos history to have recorded four sacks in a game, and the only one who has ever done it twice. Mecklenburg was selected to five All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls before being inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2001.

9. Floyd Little (1967-1975)

The first 1,000-yard rusher in Broncos history, Floyd Little was a versatile running back who spent his entire nine-year career in Denver. At the time of his retirement, he was Denver's all-time leader in scrimmage yards (8,741) and scrimmage touchdowns (52) — and still ranks in the top five in both categories. When including his skills as a returner, Little is second all-time in all-purpose yards (12,157) in Broncos history. He made one All-Pro team and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, eventually being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

8. Rod Smith (1995-2006)

Easily the greatest wide receiver in Broncos history, no player has more receptions (849), receiving yards (11,389) or receiving touchdowns (68) than Smith in Denver's illustrious history. He spent all 12 years of his career with the Broncos, and is also the franchise's all-time leader in playoff receiving yards (860) and receiving touchdowns (six) — with two Super Bowl titles under his belt as well. Smith made two All-Pro teams and was selected to three Pro Bowls en route to being inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame.

7. Randy Gradishar (1974-1983)

Considered one of the anchors of a defense famously nicknamed "Orange Crush," Randy Gradishar was a dominant linebacker who spent all 10 seasons of his career with the Broncos. He most notably won Defensive Player of the Year in 1978, and is one of only 10 linebackers ever with at least seven Pro Bowls, 20 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. The other nine are all Hall of Famers. Gradishar finished his career with five All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

6. Steve Atwater (1989-1998)

One of the hardest-hitting safeties in NFL history, Steve Atwater was a staple in the Broncos secondary for 10 seasons — playing in 167 games and winning two Super Bowls in Denver. In his 1997 season, he put up 83 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a sack to help the Broncos win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. He registered over 1,000 career tackles along with 24 interceptions, earning three All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl nods. Atwater was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

5. Von Miller (2011-2021)

The Super Bowl 50 MVP, Von Miller played an instrumental role in the Broncos' run to their third Super Bowl title in the 2015 season. With two appearances under his belt — one which came with the Rams — he's tied for the most career sacks in Super Bowl history with 4.5. He's currently 16th all-time in sacks with 129.5, with 110.5 of those coming with Denver. He holds the franchise records for career sacks, single-season sacks (18.5), playoff sacks (6.5), sacks in a single postseason (five) and sacks in a playoff game (2.5). Miller was selected to seven All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls while in Denver, and is currently a member of the Bills.

4. Shannon Sharpe (1990-1999, 2002-2003)

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2011, Shannon Sharpe is one of five tight ends with 10,000 career receiving yards. His 2002 outing against the Chiefs is arguably his most memorable. On that day, he totaled 214 receiving yards — setting the NFL single-game receiving record for a tight end. He also ranks fifth in receptions (815) at the position and eighth in touchdown catches (62). Sharpe was selected to five All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls.

3. Champ Bailey (2004-2013)

Champ Bailey came out of the gates running, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to record three interceptions in a game in 1999. He spent his first five seasons in Washington before being traded to Denver in the 2004 season, playing in 215 games throughout his career — and starting in all but three of those contests. Bailey made seven All-Pro teams and earned 12 Pro Bowl nods before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. No defensive back has ever made more Pro Bowls than he did.

2. Terrell Davis (1995-2001)

Despite only playing seven seasons, Terrell Davis' impact on the Broncos was monumental. He was the featured back for both of the Broncos' Super Bowl titles in 1997 and 1998, most notably rushing for over 2,000 yards in the latter season. Only nine players in NFL history have achieved that milestone. Davis was also Super Bowl MVP in the 1997 campaign, rushing for a whopping 157 yards and three touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

1. John Elway (1983-1998)

A two-time Super Bowl champion and former MVP for the Broncos, John Elway was the league's all-time leader in wins (148) when he retired at the conclusion of the 1998 season. He still ranks in the top 10 in that category, as well as earning nine Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro teams during his 16-year career. One of the most memorable moments of his career came in January 1987, when he engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive to beat the Browns in the AFC title game — which was later dubbed "The Drive." Elway was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

HONORABLE MENTION

Gary Zimmerman

Louis Wright

Dennis Smith

Peyton Manning

Jason Elam

Mark Schlereth

