Which 10 players have had the most receiving yards in a season in NFL history?

The NFL has delivered some unforgettable moments over the years and even more so since the boom of the passing attacks. That has opened up the field for offenses to this day and has allowed us to see some incredible performances that lasted a whole season.

Pairing a great quarterback with a dynamic receiver, even today, is a ticket to a top-15 offense and more if you can surround them with the right talent to complement their talents.

That said, though, a top-tier receiver season is hard to come by.

Here are the 10 players with the most receiving yards in a single season.

10 players with the most receiving yards in a season in NFL history

10. Charley Hennigan: 1,746 yards (1961)

One of the lesser-talked-about names on this list, Hennigan had a shorter career but still managed to put up big numbers in a couple of seasons. His best season came in 1961 when he racked up 1,746 receiving yards. That earned him Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods. That season, Hennigan's 1,746 receiving yards for the Houston Oilers were 570 receiving yards more than the next closest player in the AFL. He was also one of just two AFL players to grab 10 or more receiving touchdowns, hauling in 12 on the season.

9. CeeDee Lamb: 1,749 yards (2023)

Lamb finished just 50 yards shy of Tyreek Hill in 2023 for the receiving yards crown. For his troubles, he was named a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection. His 1,749 receiving yards, though, was not all he did. He also led the league with 135 receptions, 16 more than any other player, while also garnering enough votes to finish third in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting. That performance propelled Dallas to a 12-5 mark and an NFC East division title.

8. Isaac Bruce: 1,781 yards (1995)

Despite a mediocre season by the Rams in 1995, Bruce was anything but mediocre. Even with his electric season, finishing second in the NFL with 1,781 receiving yards, the voters didn't award him a Pro Bowl nod, nor did they vote him on either of the All-Pro teams. He also finished with 119 receptions, which was the fourth most in the league that year. No doubt, the 7-9 record by St. Louis factored into the snub, but Bruce was dominant despite playing for a team that was ranked 22nd in points per game.

7. Tyreek Hill: 1,799 yards (2023)

The Cheetah showed out in 2023, besting the previously mentioned Lamb by 50 yards for the most in the league. Hill also led the league with 13 receiving touchdowns and averaged a league-high 112.4 receiving yards per game. Those numbers, along with helping Miami post the second-most points per game (29.2), lifted the speedster to a Pro Bowl berth, first-team All-Pro nod and runner-up for AP Offensive Player of the Year.

6. Justin Jefferson: 1,809 yards (2022)

On pace to be one of the best receivers of the century, Jefferson showed out in 2022, posting the most receptions (128) and receiving yards in the league. His performance no doubt lifted a sagging Minnesota offense that, even with the contributions of Jefferson, barely cracked the top 10 in points per game. The voters felt the impact and awarded Jefferson a Pro Bowl spot, a first-team All-Pro nod and helped him win the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

5. Antonio Brown: 1,834 yards (2015)

Two of the most unbelievable seasons by receivers came in 2015 (more on the other one later), but Brown put on a show for the Steelers. He tied for the league lead with 136 receptions and finished just 37 yards away from leading the league in receiving yards. Moreover, he was also one of the top weapons for one of the best offenses in the sport, with Pittsburgh putting up 26.4 points per game, the fourth-most in the NFL.

4. Jerry Rice: 1,848 yards (1995)

Of course, this list would have to include Rice! He had a number of amazing seasons, but the 1995 campaign was the one with the most receiving yards, leading the NFL with 1,848 yards. His 115.5 receiving yards per game were over four yards per game more than the next closest player. Along with being a first-team All-Pro and being picked for the Pro Bowl, he also finished runner-up for the MVP award for his role on the league's top scoring offense (28.6 PPG).

3. Julio Jones: 1,871 yards (2015)

The other top receiver from 2015! Jones dominated in 2015 but was undoubtedly held back by a mediocre Atlanta offense that was just 21st in the NFL in points per game (21.2). Still, Jones did his best to jump start the "O", tying for the league lead in receptions (136) and leading with 1,871 yards. He earned a Pro Bowl and All-Pro first team despite the team's limited success.

2. Cooper Kupp: 1,947 yards (2021)

A rare receiving triple crown sighting on the list. Kupp literally did it all for the Rams in 2021, leading the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. That performance, and deservedly so, allowed him to clean up on the awards, getting a spot in the Pro Bowl, a first-team All-Pro nod and earning Offensive Player of the Year. He would also eventually help lead the team to a Super Bowl victory.

1. Calvin Johnson: 1,964 yards (2012)

This list would feel incomplete if Megatron wasn't on it, and he claimed the top spot for his unreal 2012 campaign. Johnson didn't win the receiving triple crown like Kupp did, but that had more to do with his team than his performance. He led the NFL with 122 receptions and his 1,964 yards were nearly 400 more than anyone else. Moreover, he averaged 122.8 receiving yards per game, while no one else averaged even 100 per game. A first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Johnson finished third in Offensive Player of the Year.

