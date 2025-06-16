National Football League Which 10 Players Averaged the Most Fantasy Points Per Game in 2024? Updated Jun. 18, 2025 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every year, fantasy football is a shot in the dark. Aside from having to have luck with player usage, team schedule and injuries, you also need to have at least one of the top players in the league if you truly want to compete.

The NFL is a constantly evolving game, especially when fantasy football is considered. A coordinator change or injury to an offensive lineman could alter a player's ceiling. Sure, the same names make regular appearances among the top fantasy players, but you never truly know who will be the best of the best and give you that consistent week-to-week performance.

With the season inching closer each day, let's take a look at the top 10 players in fantasy points per game in 2024— within full-point PPR (points per reception) leagues.

Top 10 players with the highest average fantasy points per game (full-point PPR)

Bijan was a workhorse in 2024, with the workload picking up as the season went on. Robinson finished the season with 20 carries or more in six of his last eight games. That led to five games with 20 or more fantasy points, including a 30.3-point outburst in the season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

A name sure to be on this board in a lot of seasons to come, Daniels had five games with 25 or more fantasy points on the backs of his dual-threat abilities. He was the only quarterback in the NFL to have a game with 125 rushing yards or more last season, doing so against Atlanta in Week 17.

Handing the ball off to Saquon Barkley made his job easier, but you can't overlook Hurts, who had 11 games where he contributed multiple touchdowns on offense. That no doubt helped him accumulate 14 games with double-digit points and eight with 20 or more.

Displaying his electricity on the field, Gibbs was one of just three running backs in 2024 to have a game with 40 or more fantasy points, putting up 43.5 points against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. That was his second game with 30 or more fantasy points of the season.

Baker had an awesome season and was ultra-consistent, helping him post a high per-game average. He compiled 10 games with 20 or more fantasy points, including five games with multiple touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Quarterback of one of the best offenses in 2024, Burrow delivered for fantasy owners everywhere. He was one of just two signal-callers to throw five or more touchdowns multiple times. Moreover, he was also the only quarterback to have three or more games with 390 passing yards or more, while throwing just one interception in those games.

One of the best running back seasons in recent memory, Barkley helped fantasy owners cash in last season. He had five games with 30 or more fantasy points; the rest of the NFC East RBs combined had zero such games. Barkley also put up five games with 150 or more rushing yards, almost as many as every other NFC running back combined (six).

No shock that the reigning NFL MVP is on this list. Allen led the Bills to a dominant season in 2024, while also putting up the two highest single-game fantasy totals by a quarterback all season — a 51.88-point performance against the Los Angeles Rams and a 41.28-point performance against Detroit. No other AFC quarterback put together a 40-point fantasy point performance all of last season.

Domination is putting it mildly when describing Chase's output in 2024. Aside from winning the receiving triple crown — leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the same season — he also put up three of the five highest single-game totals by a fantasy receiver last season. He also put more than 36 points on three different occasions, including a 49.9-point outburst against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.

The dual-threat nature of Jackson's game was on full display in 2024. He had three of the top six rushing games by a quarterback, accumulating 87 yards two times and 122 yards in the third game. A truly electric player, Jackson also had two games with at least four big plays — plays of 10 or more rushing yards and/or 20 or more passing yards.

