Where does Tom Brady rank among NFL quarterbacks?

Where does Tom Brady rank in comparison to his fellow NFL quarterbacks in 2022?

SB Nation's James Dator recently ranked how all 32 of the league's starting quarterbacks stack up against each other. He used a 30-point grading system based on tangibles, intangibles and supporting cast. Brady was tied with Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson for fourth on the list.

The 44-year-old Brady received a "7" for tangibles, "10" for intangibles and "9.5" for supporting cast. Dator argues that Brady's arm strength has tapered off.

"Brady seriously wrecks the curve when it comes to intangibles, but there’s no doubt his arm strength just isn’t there anymore which knocks him out of the top three," Dator wrote. "The production is there, the blocking is there, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are incredible — they just can’t get deep balls. In 2021 Brady put up monster numbers, but his 5.7 air yards per completion were the lowest of his career."

Shannon Sharpe agreed with Dator's thoughts on Brady on "Undisputed."

"It says that Tom Brady is coming off his lowest air yards per completion of his career," Sharpe said. "He was 21st in the league in that category. He attempted more throws down the field to boost his completion percentage, but here's the thing: he completed 40 percent of those throws 20 yards down the field. That's only 14th best.

"So you look at it, he got a 9.5 supporting cast. That's a very good situation. Offensive line is good-to-really good, Evans, Godwin, Russell Gage."

Skip Bayless, on the other hand, feels that concerns about Brady's arm strength are overblown, and said that the veteran should be ranked higher.

"To go so far as to say ‘there's no doubt his arm strength just isn't there anymore,' just isn't there, are you kidding me?" Bayless said. "Have you been watching? The games I watched last year I thought his arm strength was the best it's ever been. It might be even a slight bit better than it's ever been thanks to Alex Guerrero and my friend Tom House and all the offseason conditioning and training that Tom Brady does.

"He is whipping the ball like never before, and proof is in the showing. So if you remember what happened down the stretch against the Rams in the playoffs that became a loss, there were 24 straight unanswered points against Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and company by the GOAT. And the throw that cut it to 27-20 went 55 yards, only 55 yards to one Mike Evans."

Brady finished the 2021 NFL season with 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 67.5% of his passes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South last season at 13-4. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card round, 31-15, but then lost to the Rams in the NFC Divisional round, 30-27.

Head coach Bruce Arians retired this offseason with the Buccaneers promoting defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to head coach. Rob Gronkowski retired and O.J. Howard signed with the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay recently signed tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl-champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP.

