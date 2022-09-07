National Football League
Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs? Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?
National Football League

Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?

12 hours ago

As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both.

According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness.

Dallas Cowboys aficionado Skip Bayless and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe strongly differed on whether Prescott was ranked appropriately, on the latest episode of "Undisputed."

Dak Prescott ranked 7th in the Ringer's NFL QB rankings

Dak Prescott ranked 7th in the Ringer's NFL QB rankings
Dak Prescott landed seventh in The Ringer’s latest quarterback rankings. Is he appropriately ranked?

"They said he's great at pre-snap reads," Sharpe said. "What good is that? What good is you knowing the answer if you got it wrong? What good is a pre-snap read if you can't do it?"

Sharpe went down the list of QBs he'd take over Prescott and said he'd take the Vikings' Kirk Cousins before him, which set Bayless off a bit.

"Did you just say what I think you just said?" Bayless responded. "Dak Prescott owned Kirk Cousins when he was in Washington."

The Cowboys won all four games Prescott started against Washington while Cousins was the starter.

"I can't defend Dak down the stretch," Bayless added. "But he's forever underrated because we're always so critical of the quarterback of America's Team.

"Let's look at QBR, my favorite stat. In Dak's rookie year, he finished third. In his second year, he finished fourth. In 2018 he fell to 17th, but in 2019 he was back to fourth, then last year, he was 11th — after a hot start, he faded. If we average those numbers, he's eighth in the league in QBR."

Prescott is known to start seasons fast and end slow. In 2019, Prescott got the Cowboys off to a 3-0 start, then dropped the next three games en route to an 8-8 season. Last season, they started 6-1 (Prescott was inactive for one game), and their one defeat was a two-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas went 6-4 down the stretch, leading to a 12-5 record.

Is Prescott overrated, is he underrated, or is he ranked appropriately? 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 1: 10 betting trends to know
Gambling

NFL odds Week 1: 10 betting trends to know

8 hours ago
Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations
National Football League

Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations

9 hours ago
Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings
National Football League

Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings

10 hours ago
Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?
New York Giants

Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?

11 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes