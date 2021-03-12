National Football League What does Tom Brady's new extension mean for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The more things change, the more they stay the same. This seems especially true when it comes to Tom Brady.

There is no end in sight to Brady's reign, with the iconic quarterback reaching an agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a new contract that locks him in for at least two more seasons.

The news comes on the same day that Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year, $14 million deal.

It's difficult to imagine a better introductory season for a quarterback with a new franchise than the one Brady just had with the Buccaneers.

After spending his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls and three MVP awards along the way, Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay, where he threw 40 touchdown passes, second-most of his career.

He led the Buccaneers to their first playoff appearance since 2007 and capped it off with a Super Bowl victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, his focus is seemingly on keeping this Buccaneers team together to win more championships.

This is part of the Brady experience, as Skip Bayless detailed on "Undisputed."

"I warned you that he, Tom Brady, was about to drop a little bombshell on your head. And he just dropped it, right on time, because they are going to need this over the weekend to finish off a potential Shaq Barrett deal."

This contract comes on the eve of Buccaneers defensive end Shaq Barrett's free agency and after the team placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Shannon Sharpe broke down how Brady's new deal is favorable for the Buccaneers' cap situation and will help with the team's ability to retain key talent that helped them win the Super Bowl.

"They're trying to keep this thing together. They're trying to keep this train on the tracks as long as they possibly can. This is the loophole that, I don't know who started this with the voidable years, so basically they took the money that he was supposed to make this year, probably $25 million. They gave it to him in the form of a signing bonus, gave him a minimum salary, added another year but voided three of those years. So basically this year and next year, he's under contract. His cap number this year is probably $6 million."

Brady is already 43 years old, and he has continued to defy the odds with elite play deep into his career.

The oldest quarterback to start an NFL game was Steve DeBerg, who was 44 years, 279 days old when he took the field for the Atlanta Falcons in 1998. If Brady were to make it through the duration of this contract, he would claim this title from DeBerg.

The veteran quarterback has made a career out of making those who bet against him look foolish.

Now, the Buccaneers are banking on him making them look like geniuses late in his career.

