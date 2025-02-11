National Football League What are the 10 most-viewed Super Bowls of all time? Updated Feb. 11, 2025 8:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super LIX is in the books, with the Eagles taking home the Lombardi Trophy after a 40-22 victory against the Chiefs.

And while Kansas City failed to become the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls, another record was set in the process.

The 59th edition of the big game was the most watched in the history of the event, with 127.7 million people tuning in for the showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs this past Sunday. The game was televised by FOX, FOX Deportes and Telemundo and streamed on Tubi, as well as the NFL's digital platforms.

Not only is that approximately a three percent increase from last year's Super Bowl, it is the third straight year the event has broken its viewership record. Kendrick Lamar's performance was also the most-viewed halftime show in Super Bowl history, reaching an audience of 133.5 million.

But this got us thinking, what are the most-viewed Super Bowls of all time? Using Nielsen data, we've broken down the top 10 — let's take a look:

The 10 most-viewed Super Bowls of all time

10. Super Bowl XLVII: 108.69M (2013)

Famously known as the Super Bowl in which "the lights went out," the Ravens and 49ers clashed in this game between the Harbaugh brothers. It was the first Super Bowl ever that featured two brothers facing off as head coaches, with Jim leading San Francisco and John at the helm of Baltimore. The Ravens took a 21-6 lead at halftime but a power outage in the third quarter delayed the game. It seemed like just what the 49ers needed, as they stormed back to make it a 28-23 game entering the fourth. Joe Flacco went on to engineer two drives that resulted in field goals, which was just enough to give Baltimore the 34-31 victory. He was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

9. Super Bowl XLV: 111.04M (2011)

This was a matchup between two of the most storied franchises in NFL history. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers took home his lone Super Bowl title in this game, topping Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. The Packers built a 21-3 lead in the second quarter before Pittsburgh came roaring back to make it 21-17 in the third quarter. But Rodgers would put on a master class, finishing the game with 304 yards and three touchdown passes and leading Green Bay to a 31-25 win. It was the Packers’ fourth Super Bowl title and first since 1997.

8. Super Bowl XLVI: 111.35M (2012)

In a rematch from four years prior, the Giants and Patriots squared off in one of the most memorable Super Bowls ever. A defensive battle from the start, New York forced a safety on its first defensive possession and immediately followed it up with a Victor Cruz touchdown to go up 9-0. New England responded with 10 unanswered points to end the first half, and then opened the third quarter with a touchdown for a 17-9 lead. But as he had done in 2008, Eli Manning mounted a comeback and led New York to a 21-17 victory. He took home his second Super Bowl MVP in the process.

7. Super Bowl LI: 111.97M (2017)

You know a game is an all-timer when a phrase gets coined after it. In this case, that phrase is "28 to 3." In the first overtime game in Super Bowl history, Brady and the Patriots were down 28-3 with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Matt Ryan & Co. were firing on all cylinders, and the game looked to be over. Until it didn't. New England scored three touchdowns and a field goal on its next four possessions, while the Falcons could not muster a single point in response during that span. This is still the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, and the fourth-largest in NFL playoff history.

6. Super Bowl 50: 112.34M (2016)

Two years after being demolished by the Seahawks, the Broncos returned to the Super Bowl and took on the Panthers in the 50th edition of the big game. Carolina was led by league MVP Cam Newton, who had one of the most historic seasons by a quarterback ever — becoming the first player to throw for 30 touchdowns and rush for 10 touchdowns in the same season (he is still the only player ever to do this). However, the combination of Von Miller on defense and Peyton Manning on offense was too much for Carolina to overcome, with Denver cruising to a 24-10 victory.

5. Super Bowl XLVIII: 112.75M (2014)

In a dominant performance by the Seahawks, Pete Carroll’s squad became the fourth team ever to win a Super Bowl by 35 points, crushing Peyton Manning’s Broncos 43-8. Seattle’s defense was tabbed as the "Legion of Boom" for its fierce nature, filled with hard-hitting superstars like Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner. The unit scored three defensive touchdowns in the game and forced two interceptions from Manning. Malcolm Smith would go on be named MVP of the game, becoming the first defensive player to win the award since 2003. To this day, only 10 defensive players have won Super Bowl MVP.

4. Super Bowl XLIX: 114.81M (2015)

Considered one of the greatest Super Bowls ever, this game had all the makings of a barn-barner. The Seahawks were seeking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Patriots 10 years prior. New England, meanwhile, was looking to keep its dynasty alive with its first Super Bowl win in a decade. Under Russell Wilson, the Seahawks would go up 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter before Tom Brady orchestrated two drives resulting in touchdowns to put New England up 28-24 with just over two minutes remaining. However, Wilson would answer back — heaving a deep ball to Jermaine Kearse, who made a juggling catch that brought the Seahawks to the 5-yard line with over a minute left.

But then, the Seahawks made the most questionable playcall in Super Bowl history two plays later. Sitting at the 1-yard line with just over 20 seconds left, Russell Wilson was intercepted by undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler as star running back Marshawn Lynch didn't get the ball.

3. Super Bowl LVII: 115.1M (2023)

The first matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs was electric from start to finish. Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns while Jalen Hurts rushed for three and also had one in the air, leading to a game that saw 73 combined points. But the K.C. quarterback was the ultimate star, throwing two of his touchdown passes in the fourth quarter while playing on an injured ankle. It was the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl in four years and Mahomes earned his second MVP award in the big game. This was also the first Super Bowl matchup between two Black starting quarterbacks.

2. Super Bowl LVIII: 123.71M (2024)

There have only been two overtime games in Super Bowl history, and this was the second. Patrick Mahomes was looking for this third Super Bowl title while Brock Purdy was trying to cement himself as the 49ers quarterback of the future. Kansas City went down 10-0, but in typical Mahomes fashion, he led them to a comeback, finishing with 333 pass yards, two touchdown throws and 66 rushing yards. It was his third Super Bowl win after trailing by 10+ points. For perspective, all other quarterbacks in NFL history have four such wins combined.

1. Super Bowl LIX: 127.71M (2025)

There were so many storylines in this game that resulted in its immense viewership. The Chiefs were trying to win their third straight Super Bowl, a feat that no team has ever done. The Eagles were trying to avenge their loss from two years prior, and they were looking for their second title in franchise history. Kendrick Lamar was headlining the halftime show after taking home five Grammys a week prior. And in a shocking result, Philly dominated Kansas City. Jalen Hurts led them to a 24-0 lead at halftime and increased it to 34-0 in the third quarter. Mahomes would throw three touchdowns to make the score somewhat respectable, but it was all Birds in this one.

