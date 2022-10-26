National Football League NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Cardinals-Vikings, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals (3-4) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in a Week 8 matchup.

The Cardinals are fresh off a 42-34 Thursday Night Football victory against the New Orleans Saints , while the Vikings are rested after a Week 7 bye.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Cardinals and Vikings — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cardinals at Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Cardinals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Vikings come into this game off a bye, while the Cardinals are off the "mini-bye" after a Thursday win over the Saints.

The Vikings are 5-1, but the advanced stats say they’re not very good. Overall, they rank 19th in efficiency, below the 2-5 Browns, 5-2 Jets and 2-4 Raiders.

Minnesota was -6.5 on the look ahead, but after Arizona’s win and the offense's effectiveness with DeAndre Hopkins back, the line has cratered to -3.5.

The Vikings' resume is suspect, as they needed to rally to defeat the Lions, Saints and Bears, and faced two backup quarterbacks for the Dolphins. Assuming Arizona can deal with whatever is going on between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, the Cards should be able to move the ball easily and keep this one close.

You’re not getting the best number, which hurts, but I still like Arizona in this spot.

PICK: Cardinals (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

