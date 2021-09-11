Washington Football Team vs. Chargers odds: How to bet, picks, more

National Football League
3 hours ago

No game on the Week 1 slate is expected to be as closely contested as Sunday's tilt between the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Chargers – a game in which both teams have been favored at various points this week.

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets on Chargers versus Washington at FOX Bet.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Washington -1 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1 point; otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Washington -118 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Chargers +100 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "This game is a prime spot to fade an offseason public darling. The Chargers have a green head coach heading on the road for their second-year quarterback's first start in a packed stadium since his final college game in the Rose Bowl. Do I need to say much more? 

"I'm a massive fan of Justin Herbert, but he played his entire rookie season in primarily empty stadiums. FedExField in D.C. will be sold out, as Washington Football fans are excited about this upcoming season. Head coach Ron Rivera led the Washington Football Team to a 6-2 mark against the spread down the stretch last season, and I expect that to continue this weekend with an outright win."

PICK: Washington (-1) to win by more than 1 point at FOX Bet

