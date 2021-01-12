National Football League Warren Sapp Enters 'Club Shay Shay' 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A few Hall of Famers were having fun at the club this week, when Shannon Sharpe welcomed Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end Warren Sapp to Club Shay Shay.

Sapp played 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he compiled 96.5 career sacks, second-most by a defensive tackle in NFL history.

He capped a Hall of Fame career as just one of three players to have his number retired by the Bucs.

Part of the lone Super Bowl championship team for Tampa Bay, Sapp believes the franchise will finally earn its second ring this year – and he says of the credit should go to Tom Brady for leading the Bucs to the Lombardi.

"All of it ... It ain't about the defense. Defense gives you a chance, and your hundred million dollar quarterback has to win it for you."

In the AFC, Sapp has the Chiefs as the favorites to face off with Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, and despite picking the Bucs to win it all, he is still high on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, citing him as the top QB in the league.

"Patrick Mahomes for me. This boy is doing some stuff that we've never seen."

Mahomes and Brady weren't the only quarterbacks Sapp praised, and he gave his thoughts on a few other former playmakers.

During his days as a Buc, Sapp's favorite matchup was against former Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame QB Brett Farve. The two developed a special relationship on the field, talking a good amount of smack between snaps.

"It was tit-for-tat. It was just two country boys that loved the game and just loved to compete. You know how it is. You're keeping score. He was the best."

Sapp was no stranger to playing against or alongside legendary players during his time in the league, as well as in college at the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes have one of the most storied football programs in NCAA history and have seen numerous once-in-a-lifetime talents pass through, so creating a Mount Rushmore of the greatest Miami players was a tall task for Sapp.

And whom he left off might cause a stir.

Sapp also talked about his time playing with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and how he has enjoyed watching him turn into a global megastar.

"I was watching my teammate, and he was no longer the guy that was behind me. He was upfront and center, and the stage was his. And he was giving it to them. I fell in love."

