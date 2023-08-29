National Football League Von Miller reportedly to stay on PUP list, will miss Bills' first four games Published Aug. 29, 2023 12:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top players for at least the first month of the regular season.

Von Miller is expected to remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list when the Bills finalize their 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to multiple reports. As a result, the All-Pro edge rusher will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Miller is still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered last November. The 34-year-old hasn't fully returned to practice, but he was seen taking part in a drill with the team's athletic trainers last week.

As Miller remained on the PUP list throughout training camp and the preseason, the Bills had to either activate him on Tuesday so he could play to start the season or keep him there to open a roster spot. The Bills had seemed optimistic that Miller could return by the start of the regular season, with Bills general manager Brandon Beane saying earlier in August that it was "definitely a possibility" Miller could play by Week 1.

Instead, the Bills will be without Miller in their season-opening matchup against the New York Jets on Sept. 11. They'll also play without him in games against the Raiders, Commanders and Dolphins. After Week 4, the Bills have two straight matchups against 2022 playoff teams, facing the Jaguars in England on Oct. 8 and hosting the Giants in Week 6.

Miller, a likely future Hall of Famer, played at a high level in his first season with the Bills. He recorded eight sacks in 11 games after signing a six-year, $120 million contract.

