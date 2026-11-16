National Football League
Vikings WR Jordan Addison Expected To Miss Multiple Games Following Thumb Surgery
National Football League

Vikings WR Jordan Addison Expected To Miss Multiple Games Following Thumb Surgery

Published Nov. 16, 2026 2:42 p.m. ET

Reuniting with Kirk Cousins solved the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback dilemma, though injuries to the skill positions keep testing his supporting cast.

Cousins didn’t just win his return start at Lambeau Field on Sunday, but he did it with a depleted supporting cast. The Vikings beat the Packers 30–10 without pass catchers Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson or Jauan Jennings. 

On Monday, the news only got worse for the Vikings offense. 

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that Addison’s absence stems from a "freak accident" in practice last week. The injury is severe enough that it will require thumb surgery and will likely land Addison on short-term injured reserve.

Through seven games this season, Addison’s production has dropped sharply from his usual pace. Instability at quarterback explains part of the dip, but his quieter output remains a storyline to monitor.

Addison has hauled in just 18 receptions for 277 yards and a touchdown while catching passes from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. For a Vikings offense built to push the ball downfield, getting him back healthy to pair with Cousins will be key down the stretch. 

While Addison recovers, a healthy Jennings will be first in line for extra targets once he clears his calf injury. Behind him, Myles Price, Tai Felton and eventually Odell Beckham Jr. will all have chances to carve out bigger roles in Minnesota’s passing game.

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