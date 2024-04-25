National Football League
Vikings select Dallas Turner with No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
National Football League

Vikings select Dallas Turner with No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Published Apr. 25, 2024 10:10 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings selected Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. 

Turner, the 2023 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American, totaled 50 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss with the Crimson Tide last season, becoming one of the most important players on head coach Nick Saban's final Alabama team.

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt had Turner ranked No. 12 on his list of top NFL Draft prospects, characterizing him as "a three-down player who can stop the run and has a motor that never stops." FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang says Turner has "initial explosiveness, counter quickness and surprising power to provide an immediate impact" in the pros, comparing him to his former Alabama teammate and 2023 NFL defensive rookie of the year Will Anderson Jr.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound linebacker ranked second in the SEC with nine sacks and finished third in the league with 10.5 tackles for loss in conference games.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Turner
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft: 6 QBs go in top 13, Jets trade up in Joel Klatt's mock draft

2024 NFL Draft: 6 QBs go in top 13, Jets trade up in Joel Klatt's mock draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes