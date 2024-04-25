National Football League Vikings select Dallas Turner with No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Published Apr. 25, 2024 10:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings selected Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Turner, the 2023 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American, totaled 50 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss with the Crimson Tide last season, becoming one of the most important players on head coach Nick Saban's final Alabama team.

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt had Turner ranked No. 12 on his list of top NFL Draft prospects, characterizing him as "a three-down player who can stop the run and has a motor that never stops." FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang says Turner has "initial explosiveness, counter quickness and surprising power to provide an immediate impact" in the pros, comparing him to his former Alabama teammate and 2023 NFL defensive rookie of the year Will Anderson Jr.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound linebacker ranked second in the SEC with nine sacks and finished third in the league with 10.5 tackles for loss in conference games.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Dallas Turner

share