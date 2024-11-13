Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy had injection to alleviate knee swelling
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy had an injection in his right knee earlier this week to alleviate swelling that arose during his rehabilitation program, coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday.
McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, tore his meniscus during the first exhibition game on Aug. 10 and had season-ending surgery.
"We just wanted to make sure there was no cause for concern," O'Connell said. "All reports were very positive, and he's on the original timetable and in good shape."
The rookie out of Michigan has progressed to the point where he can regularly attend meetings and practices, and the coaching staff has appreciated his attentiveness and soak-it-up attitude behind starter Sam Darnold and veteran backups Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien.
"Been some real growth for him," O'Connell said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo season-ending surgery on torn hamstring
NFL Week 10 odds: 'Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda' parlay; five bets that would've won big
QB Stock Market Week 11: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin proving everyone wrong
-
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Broadcasting legends, from Madden to Brady
2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs, Lions, Ravens hold steady; Falcons tumble
2025 NFL Draft order: Updated after Week 10
-
C.J. Stroud tops the list of best-selling NFL jerseys midway through 2024 season
Bears fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron amid QB Caleb Williams' struggles
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo season-ending surgery on torn hamstring
NFL Week 10 odds: 'Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda' parlay; five bets that would've won big
QB Stock Market Week 11: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin proving everyone wrong
-
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Broadcasting legends, from Madden to Brady
2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs, Lions, Ravens hold steady; Falcons tumble
2025 NFL Draft order: Updated after Week 10
-
C.J. Stroud tops the list of best-selling NFL jerseys midway through 2024 season
Bears fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron amid QB Caleb Williams' struggles
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch