National Football League Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy to Miss Week 3 vs. Bengals With Sprained Ankle Published Sep. 15, 2025 3:49 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the next game with a sprained ankle, coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.

McCarthy didn't miss any time during Minnesota's 22-6 loss to Atlanta, passing an initial medical evaluation and getting his foot taped up for extra support after the injury occurred late in the third quarter at the end of a 16-yard run. The ankle pain predictably worsened overnight, O'Connell said, and the decision to sideline McCarthy for the game against Cincinnati this Sunday was not performance-related.

The Vikings weren't planning to put McCarthy on short-term injured reserve, O'Connell said, so his injury status is considered week to week.

Carson Wentz, the 10th-year veteran who just joined the Vikings two weeks ago, will start against the Bengals, who will be without their starting quarterback, Joe Burrow. Burrows will undergo toe surgery after an injury suffered during Sunday's Week 2 win against the Jaguars, and will miss at least the next three months.

Cincinnati will use Jake Browning to fill in for Burrow – Browning started seven games in 2023 when Burrow suffered a season-ending injury to his wrist. Meanwhile, Wentz has not yet appeared in a game in 2025: after starting 58 games for the Eagles between the 2018 and 2021 seasons, Wentz moved into a backup role with the Commanders, Rams and Chiefs. He appeared in three games for Kansas City in 2024, including one start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

