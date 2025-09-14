National Football League Bengals' Joe Burrow Departs Game vs. Jaguars With Toe Injury Updated Sep. 14, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It appeared that the course of the Cincinnati Bengals' season could have been altered on Sunday.

Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As Burrow departed the game, he was initially ruled questionable to return. However, the Bengals declared that he wouldn't return to Sunday's game in the third quarter.

The injury occurred when Burrow was sacked by Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who wrapped up the Bengals quarterback around his ankles to take him down.

Burrow remained down for a few moments, pointing to his lower left leg and appeared to be in pain as he took his helmet off when trainers tended to him.

Jake Browning came in for Burrow, who went inside the blue medical tent. He briefly walked with a limp on the Bengals' sideline before heading to the locker room.

Browning helped the Bengals even the game against the Jaguars entering the fourth quarter, with the score sitting at 24-24. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions at that point.

Burrow led the league last season with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns, but has had some significant season-ending injuries in his six-year career. He had a knee injury in his rookie season in 2020, where he missed six games and a wrist injury in 2023 that kept him out for the final seven games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burrow was 7 of 13 for 76 yards and a 4-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase against the Jaguars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

What did you think of this story?

share